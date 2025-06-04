Fortnite to Close Out the Star Wars-Themed Galactic Battle Season with Death Star Sabotage
The live-event will take place this Saturday, June 7th.
Fortnite: Galactic Battle is gearing up to end with a bang this Saturday, as the Battle Royale game invites players to defeat the Empire once-and-for-all.
What’s Happening:
- Fortnite has officially announced their grand finale live-event for Fortnite: Galactic Battle.
- Titled Death Star Sabotage, players are invited to jump into the game and fight off the Empire’s current takeover of the Battle Royale island.
- Taking place on June 7th at 11AM PT, the Star Wars event is still being kept mostly under wraps.
- Earlier today, the game shared a short trailer for the event, which showcases warning sounds, glitched out CCTV footage of Stormtroopers assembling for battle, and the Death Star looming in the sky.
- Based on the mini-season’s use of X-Wings and Tie Fighters, it is likely this battle will take place in the air.
- Just like Fortnite’s other live-events, there is no guaranteed time frame for how long this battle will last.
- If it is similar to Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s final event, it should last around a half an hour, so make sure you login to the game to make sure you can matchmake and take part in the epic showdown between Fortnite players and the Empire.
- Check out the trailer below:
Legal Battle Royale:
- Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, and Apple have finally settled a nearly 5 year long dispute that has prevented the popular game from being available on iOS.
- The conflict began when Epic Games implemented their own direct payment system in the game, bypassing Apple’s in-app purchase policy. The policy allots Apple 30% profit from every sale made through in-app purchases.
- According to Reuters, Fortnite, along with several other Epic Games apps, has returned to the Apple App Store after a federal judge ruled Apple was violating a court order to allow greater competition for app downloads and payment methods.
- Now, those with iPhones and iPads can jump into battle in the free-to-play multiplayer game.
- Fortnite is also available on Google Play, PC, and all major gaming consoles.
Epic Disney Collabs:
- Disney and Epic Games are continuing their long term business partnership to bring immersive experiences to the popular game.
- In addition to Galactic Battle, Fortnite has also embarked on several Marvel-themed seasons over the past few years.
- Players can purchase in-game cosmetics themed to characters from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and more!
