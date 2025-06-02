Popular Game "Disney Illusion Island" Now Available Digitally and Physically on Other Major Gaming Consoles
Previously, the game had only been available on the Nintendo Switch.
Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends is now available digitally and in physical form on more platforms than the original Nintendo Switch release, now playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends is now available digitally worldwide and in physical editions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in North America, with a European release set for June 27, 2025.
- Developed by Dlala Studios, this charming platformer lets players control Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy - each with their own unique abilities (as well as jumping, swimming, and running) - as they explore the hand-drawn island of Monoth solo or with up to three friends in local co-op.
- The game features three vibrant biomes - the overgrown beauty of Pavonia, the wacky architecture of Gizmopolis, and the cosmic seas of Astrono - that allow players to recover three sacred Tomes that protect the island of Monoth, as well as collectible secrets, and parkour time trials to participate in.
- New free content with Scrooge McDuck is also available, where players can unlock the brand-new Dig! ability and join Scrooge McDuck in the Cave Adventuring Scavenger Hunt (C.A.S.H.), a fresh side quest packed with permanent upgrades and hidden surprises.
- Physical copies include an exclusive poster and retail for $29.99. They will be available at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers
- The game was previously only available on the Nintendo Switch, but this marks the first release on other major consoles and platforms.
- You can find out what we thought of Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends in our original review from the game’s initial release, here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com