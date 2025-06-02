Electronic Arts Has Cancelled Its Marvel "Black Panther" Video Game and Closed Developer Cliffhanger Games

The game was to be a single-player open-world adventure.

A bit of disappointing news for fans of Marvel superhero-based video games has surfaced over the past few days: publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled its previously announced Black Panther video game and shuttered its in-house development studios Cliffhanger Games that was working on it.

What’s happening:

According to a report from IGN Black Panther video game being developed by Cliffhanger Games has been canceled, and the studio has been shut down completely by its parent company EA.

video game being developed by Cliffhanger Games has been canceled, and the studio has been shut down completely by its parent company EA. The game was first announced almost two years ago in June of 2023, and was said to be an original third-person single-player game based on the Marvel Comics character. In a statement, EA claimed the cancellation took place in order to “sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities."

EA also released the video game Marvel’s Avengers in 2020 and is still working on an Iron Man game from its developer Motive Studio.

What they’re saying:

“These decisions are hard. They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them — including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles." Marvel Games: “The multi-title, long-term relationship between Marvel Games and EA, a creative collaboration focused on original storytelling with various, beloved Marvel characters, remains strong. Development of our console and PC titles, beginning with Marvel's Iron Man, is led by Motive Studios."

