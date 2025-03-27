New “Marvel Cosmic Invasion” Game Features Spider-Man, Wolverine, Storm, Captain America and More
Announced during a Nintendo Direct event, the upcoming retro-style game focuses on fighting the fiendish Annihilus.
A new Marvel video game mixes retro imagery and a cosmic theme in Marvel Cosmic Invasion.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct event, the new Marvel Cosmic Invasion game will be released later this year.
- Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox, Cosmic Invasion comes from Tribute Games, the developer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
- The retro-style graphics evoke 1990s Marvel video games. The group of playable characters in the game includes Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, Captain America, and Wolverine, with Annihilus serving as the main villain.
- Per the official storyline description, “After Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the universe will be fought across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!"
- You can “choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar powerups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe. Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s action includes a range of accessibility features, empowering the whole family to be Super Heroes (or villains), and supports four-player drop-in/drop-out local and online co-op with crossplay."
- You can check out the trailer for the game below, which includes glimpses of the X-Men-hunting Sentinels and the evil organization A.I.M.
More on Marvel:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com