New “Black Panther” Game Coming From EA’s New Cliffhanger Games Studio

It looks like Marvel fans will get the chance to head to Wakanda in the future. A new Black Panther video game has been announced by EA, coming from their new Cliffhanger Games studio, according to Games Industry.

Cliffhanger Games, a newly announced AAA game developer from EA, will be creating an original third-person single player game based on Marvel's Black Panther.

The new developer, which is based in Seattle, has veterans working on the new project with experience working on popular games like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite and God of War .

The new studios will also be working closely with Marvel Games.

EA previously published Marvel’s Avengers and the publisher’s Motive Studio is currently developing an Iron Man game

