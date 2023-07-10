New “Black Panther” Game Coming From EA’s New Cliffhanger Games Studio

It looks like Marvel fans will get the chance to head to Wakanda in the future. A new Black Panther video game has been announced by EA, coming from their new Cliffhanger Games studio, according to Games Industry.
- Cliffhanger Games, a newly announced AAA game developer from EA, will be creating an original third-person single player game based on Marvel's Black Panther.
- The new developer, which is based in Seattle, has veterans working on the new project with experience working on popular games like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite and God of War.
- The new studios will also be working closely with Marvel Games.
- EA previously published Marvel’s Avengers and the publisher’s Motive Studio is currently developing an Iron Man game.
What they’re saying:
- Kevin Stephens, Head of Cliffhanger Games: “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life. We’re still early in development with a long road ahead, but we know the foundation to any great story is to build an experienced team with diverse voices and perspectives and that’s what we want to build, especially with a superhero as important as Black Panther. As we begin this remarkable journey, we are excited to be working with Marvel Games to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes, and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves.”