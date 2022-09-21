Iron Man Video Game in Early Development at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that a new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game is now in early development at Montreal-based Motive Studio.

The new Iron Man game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.

The game comes from Motive Studio, which previously developed Star Wars : Squadrons .

. Development of this new game is being led by Olivier Proulx, who has experience with Marvel Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

He is joined by veterans of the industry like Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier.

While the game is currently in pre-production, EA promises this is just the first of several games that will come from a partnership between the publisher and Marvel.

What they’re saying: