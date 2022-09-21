Iron Man Video Game in Early Development at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that a new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game is now in early development at Montreal-based Motive Studio.
- The new Iron Man game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.
- The game comes from Motive Studio, which previously developed Star Wars: Squadrons.
- Development of this new game is being led by Olivier Proulx, who has experience with Marvel games like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
- He is joined by veterans of the industry like Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier.
- While the game is currently in pre-production, EA promises this is just the first of several games that will come from a partnership between the publisher and Marvel.
What they’re saying:
- Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters. Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”
- Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer: “It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”