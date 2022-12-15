“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Set for Fall 2023 Release on PlayStation 5

Marvel and video game developer Insomniac Games have set the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for a Fall 2023 release.

Spidey fans will once again get to swing through the skies as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will debut in Fall 2023.

will debut in Fall 2023. Brought to you by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the title will be available to play exclusively on PS5.

The new game follows the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales , and both are back in this next chapter…along with some other dangerous villains, like the Lethal Protector himself, Venom.

and , and both are back in this next chapter…along with some other dangerous villains, like the Lethal Protector himself, Venom. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced during Playstation Showcase 2021

Playstation Blog

Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively.

