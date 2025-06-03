Star Wars is Officially Coming to UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) as Announced Today During State of Unreal

Players will be able to create their own Star Wars experiences in the game.

Star Wars and Fortnite fans have even more to celebrate as of this morning: after the rousing success of Fortnite: Galactic Battle, A Galaxy Far Far Away is officially coming to the PC-based editing system UEFN for custom-created content in the massively popular video game.

What’s happening:

What this means is that Fortnite users will be able to create and edit their own user-generated content within Fortnite using iconography, weapons, and characters from Star Wars. No release date for this content has yet been revealed.

Additional franchises coming to UEFN include Netflix’s Squid Game and Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. These were all revealed during today’s “State of Unreal" livestream event showcasing the latest advancements in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Get ready to build in a galaxy far, far away



Star Wars is coming to UEFN. More to come soon. pic.twitter.com/LSHjYY0E8R — Fortnite Creators (@FNCreate) June 3, 2025

What they’re saying:

My thoughts:

While I still have yet to dive into Fortnite myself (I personally tend to prefer single-player gaming experiences), it’s always exciting to see more Star Wars content in the gaming sphere. And the addition of user-generated content is an exciting move for players who enjoy being creative with their gameplay– the reactions on X to this news seem overwhelmingly positive so far. I really don’t see anything negative about this, and I’m glad Lucasfilm continues in its tradition of allowing fans to exercise their own imaginations with the Star Wars brand.

