Fortnite: Galactic Battle - Players Can Now Recruit and Talk to Darth Vader Plus the General Grievous Skin is Now Available to Unlock

Players will be able to use voice chat to have conversations with the Sith Lord after teaming up with the Star Wars icon.

As Fortnite continues to welcome players into Star Wars-themed action in their Galactic Battle mini-season, Darth Vader Samurai has been replaced with classic Darth Vader who will join your squad when you take him down.

The Force is with Fortnite as it dives into a brand new, out-of-this-world mini season titled Galactic Battle.

Released earlier this month in alignment with the annual Star Wars Day celebrations, Epic Games and Disney teamed up to transform the multiplayer game into an intergalactic faceoff with the Empire initiating its takeover of the game’s Battle Royale Island.

Now halfway over, the action is picking up as the Darth Vader Samurai boss battle is replaced with the classic Darth Vader.

The craziest part, players can actually talk to the Dark Lord using the game’s voice chat feature. With the help of conversational AI, Darth Vader can provide integral information about the Force, the Galactic Empire, or strategizing in-game.

Epic Games was also able to use the voice likeness of James Earl Jones, who’s sinister performance as Darth Vader comes to life in the popular video game.

The family of the late James Earl Jones shared “James Earl felt that the voice of Darth Vader was inseparable from the story of Star Wars, and he always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience it. We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character."

Once taking the character down, players can recruit Darth Vader by interacting with the character and entering a portal. Once returning, players will still receive the Sith Apprentice lightsaber with the character automatically joining your team.

In addition to the new Darth Vader non-playable character, the General Grievous skin is now available to unlock in the Battle Pass. Separate from the mainline Battle Pass, the General Grievous pass will require players to complete tasks to unlock the skin.

He will deal with the Jedi scum himself! General Grievous has been unlocked to earn in the Star Wars BattlePass. pic.twitter.com/Esf7FIobGj — Star Wars (@starwars) May 16, 2025

Fortnite: Galactic Battle runs now through June 7th.

Fortnite is a free-to-play, multiplayer game, available on PC and all major gaming consoles.

