Jungle Cruise Sets Sail Again on ABC’s "The Wonderful World of Disney"
You’re not in denial! Get ready to embark on the adventure at home with "Jungle Cruise" on ABC.
Next Month, ABC will be airing Jungle Cruise on The Wonderful World of Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Audiences can tune in to The Wonderful World of Disney on September 14, 2025 for the adventurous hit film starring Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton and Dwayne Johnson as Frank Wolff, a wisecracking skipper with a knack for trouble.
- The film will run from 8:30-11:00 p.m. EDT.
- Inspired by the hilarious Disney Parks attraction, the film takes viewers deep into the Amazon jungle, where danger lurks around every corner and surprises await at every bend of the river.
- Rated TV-14, the action-packed adventure combines humor, heart, and high-stakes thrills.
- Can’t make the TV broadcast? No worries! You can also stream Jungle Cruise anytime on Disney+.
