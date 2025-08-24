Emmy-Winning “Live with Kelly and Mark” Returns for Season 38 with Powerhouse Guests
The syndicated talk show returns on Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025.
Live with Kelly and Mark returns on September 2nd for its 38th season, featuring a powerhouse lineup of guests.
What’s Happening:
- Live, the #1 entertainment talk show on television, is set to return for a brand-new season on Tuesday, September 2nd.
- The new season will kick off with a powerhouse lineup of guests, including Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rose Byrne, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Lola Tung, Alix Earle, Taylor Kitsch, and a performance by KALEO.
- Season 38 will be the show’s first full season in Live’s brand-new studio in Disney’s New York headquarters, which the show moved to during the spring.
- The last season was also a year of ratings dominance, plus Emmy nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Hosts.
- To say goodbye to summer and celebrate Labor Day on Monday, September 1st, Paul Wesley and Carson Kressley will join Kelly and Mark in the studio.
- Plus, the show’s very own Michael Gelman fires up the grill to provide tips on steaks in the spirit of the holiday.
- September also will feature “Kelly and Mark Do It Week" where Kelly and Mark will take on the hottest viral challenges. Also, Live’s beloved “Pet Week" is back with furry friends up for adoption.
- Live with Kelly and Mark is produced by WABC-TV New York and airs on syndication nationwide.
