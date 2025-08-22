Drama Alert! ABC Developing New Legal Series "The Advocate" from the Writing Team Behind "My Life With the Walter Boys"
The series does not currently have a public timeline.
A new legal drama series is currently in development at ABC, coming from the team behind My Life With the Walter Boys and Bel-Air.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting that ABC is working on a new drama series The Advocate arriving from Tawnya Bhattacharya and Ali Laventhol.
- The writing pair, who have worked together as co-writers and co-executive producers on Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys and Peacock’s Bel-Air.
- The legal drama is set to follow a highly intelligent and unstoppable attorney who leaves her high-profile career to open her own small firm after a traumatic brain injury that alters her personality.
- Bhattacharya and Laventhol will executive produce the series alongside 20th Television and Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, and Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company.
- Other projects the pair has worked on include Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia and ABC’s A Million Little Things.
- The pair are also working on another project set for the House of Mouse with Hulu’s Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley starring Count My Lies.
- The pair also had their hand in 20th TV’s This Is Us, How I Met Your Father, and Love, Victor.
- No timeline has been announced for the project.
ABC Reunion:
- Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears is ready to get the Home Improvement gang back together!
- The series, which follows Allen’s Matt as his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her children move in.
- While Matt has dedicated his life to restoring cars, the real restoration is fixing his relationships with his family.
- Home Improvement stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will join Allen for the Season 2 premiere in October.
- You can read more here.
Read More ABC: