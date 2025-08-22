Drama Alert! ABC Developing New Legal Series "The Advocate" from the Writing Team Behind "My Life With the Walter Boys"

The series does not currently have a public timeline.

A new legal drama series is currently in development at ABC, coming from the team behind My Life With the Walter Boys and Bel-Air.

What’s Happening:

Deadline The Advocate arriving from Tawnya Bhattacharya and Ali Laventhol.

arriving from Tawnya Bhattacharya and Ali Laventhol. The writing pair, who have worked together as co-writers and co-executive producers on Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys and Peacock’s Bel-Air .

and Peacock’s . The legal drama is set to follow a highly intelligent and unstoppable attorney who leaves her high-profile career to open her own small firm after a traumatic brain injury that alters her personality.

Bhattacharya and Laventhol will executive produce the series alongside 20th Television and Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, and Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company.

Other projects the pair has worked on include Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia and ABC’s A Million Little Things .

and ABC’s . The pair are also working on another project set for the House of Mouse with Hulu Count My Lies .

. The pair also had their hand in 20th TV’s This Is Us, How I Met Your Father , and Love, Victor .

, and . No timeline has been announced for the project.

ABC Reunion:

Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears is ready to get the Home Improvement gang back together!

is ready to get the gang back together! The series, which follows Allen’s Matt as his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her children move in.

While Matt has dedicated his life to restoring cars, the real restoration is fixing his relationships with his family.

Home Improvement stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will join Allen for the Season 2 premiere in October.

stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will join Allen for the Season 2 premiere in October. You can read more here

Read More ABC: