"GMA" Guest List: Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg and More to Appear Week of August 25th
Plus, Andy Roddick, Diane Swayer, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and other join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 25-30. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 25-30:
- Monday, August 25
- Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg (The Roses)
- Andy Roddick discusses the U.S. Open
- Dr. Ian K. Smith (Beyond Midnight)
- My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Chicago
- TCS New York City Marathon training check-in with Lori Bergamotto, and Megan Searfoss
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, August 26
- Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman (The Roses)
- Diane Sawyer’s report on the hidden epidemic of frontotemporal dementia
- The Nader Sisters (Love Thy Nader)
- Hayley Gelfuso (The Book of Lost Hours)
- My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Wednesday, August 27
- GMA Summer Concert series performance by Dierks Bentley
- Ike Ejiochi reports live from Detroit highlighting senior citizen power lifters
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
- Thursday, August 28
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Hampshire
- Suleika Jaouad opens up about her cancer journey
- Dr. Mona Potter (Managing back-to-school stress)
- Shop GMA series with Milly Almodovar
- Friday, August 29
- GMA Summer Concert series performance by Simple Plan
- Summer’s Best Bites: Labor Day party prep featuring food writer Casey Elsass
- Deal Drop Day’s featuring early Labor Day deals
- Saturday, August 30
- Food blogger Jason Goldstein shares recipes for game day
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.