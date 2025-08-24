"GMA" Guest List: Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg and More to Appear Week of August 25th

Plus, Andy Roddick, Diane Swayer, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and other join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 25-30. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 25-30:

  • Monday, August 25
    • Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg (The Roses)
    • Andy Roddick discusses the U.S. Open
    • Dr. Ian K. Smith (Beyond Midnight)
    • My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Chicago
    • TCS New York City Marathon training check-in with Lori Bergamotto, and Megan Searfoss
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, August 26
    • Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman (The Roses)
    • Diane Sawyer’s report on the hidden epidemic of frontotemporal dementia
    • The Nader Sisters (Love Thy Nader)
    • Hayley Gelfuso (The Book of Lost Hours)
    • My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Charlotte, North Carolina
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Wednesday, August 27
    • GMA Summer Concert series performance by Dierks Bentley
    • Ike Ejiochi reports live from Detroit highlighting senior citizen power lifters
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Thursday, August 28
  • Friday, August 29
    • GMA Summer Concert series performance by Simple Plan
    • Summer’s Best Bites: Labor Day party prep featuring food writer Casey Elsass
    • Deal Drop Day’s featuring early Labor Day deals
  • Saturday, August 30
    • Food blogger Jason Goldstein shares recipes for game day
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.