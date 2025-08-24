"GMA" Guest List: Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg and More to Appear Week of August 25th

Plus, Andy Roddick, Diane Swayer, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and other join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 25-30. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of August 25-30:

Monday, August 25 Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg ( The Roses ) Andy Roddick discusses the U.S. Open Dr. Ian K. Smith ( Beyond Midnight ) My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Chicago TCS New York City Marathon training check-in with Lori Bergamotto, and Megan Searfoss Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, August 26 Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman ( The Roses ) Diane Sawyer’s report on the hidden epidemic of frontotemporal dementia The Nader Sisters ( Love Thy Nader ) Hayley Gelfuso ( The Book of Lost Hours ) My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss stops in Charlotte, North Carolina Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, August 27 GMA Summer Concert series performance by Dierks Bentley Ike Ejiochi reports live from Detroit highlighting senior citizen power lifters Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Thursday, August 28 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Suleika Jaouad opens up about her cancer journey Dr. Mona Potter (Managing back-to-school stress) Shop GMA series with Milly Almodovar

Friday, August 29 GMA Summer Concert series performance by Simple Plan Summer’s Best Bites: Labor Day party prep featuring food writer Casey Elsass Deal Drop Day’s featuring early Labor Day deals

Saturday, August 30 Food blogger Jason Goldstein shares recipes for game day ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss



