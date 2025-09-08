“Música” Creator and Star Rudy Mancuso to Direct Disney’s “Bob the Musical”

The long in-development project now has a new creative visionary behind the camera.

Rudy Mancuso, the writer, director and star of last year’s Música, has been tapped to direct Disney’s upcoming comedy film, Bob the Musical.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Bob the Musical, which has nothing to do with a certain builder.

, which has nothing to do with a certain builder. The original musical comedy, which has been in development for over a decade, has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most intriguing “in-development" projects.

The story follows Bob, an ordinary man whose worst nightmare becomes reality when he wakes up to discover that he’s trapped in a full-blown musical.

Mancuso is just the latest in a long-line of creatives to be attached as director, following Mark Waters, Adam Shankman, Michel Hazanavicius, and Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Channing Tatum was previously attached to star in

Kristen Burr and Tripp Vinson are producing Bob the Musical .

After releasing five singles, Mancuso made his filmmaking debut in 2024 with Música, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in alongside Camila Mendes.

, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in alongside Camila Mendes. In the world of Disney, Mancuso performed at the Hollywood Bowl for Pixar’s Coco Live-To-Film Concert Experience

