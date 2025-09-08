“Música” Creator and Star Rudy Mancuso to Direct Disney’s “Bob the Musical”

The long in-development project now has a new creative visionary behind the camera.
Rudy Mancuso, the writer, director and star of last year’s Música, has been tapped to direct Disney’s upcoming comedy film, Bob the Musical.

  • Deadline reports that Mancuso is set to direct Disney’s long-awaited comedy film, Bob the Musical, which has nothing to do with a certain builder.
  • The original musical comedy, which has been in development for over a decade, has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most intriguing “in-development" projects.
  • The story follows Bob, an ordinary man whose worst nightmare becomes reality when he wakes up to discover that he’s trapped in a full-blown musical.
  • Mancuso is just the latest in a long-line of creatives to be attached as director, following Mark Waters, Adam Shankman, Michel Hazanavicius, and Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
  • Channing Tatum was previously attached to star in and produce the film, as of 2020.
  • Kristen Burr and Tripp Vinson are producing Bob the Musical.
  • After releasing five singles, Mancuso made his filmmaking debut in 2024 with Música, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in alongside Camila Mendes.
  • In the world of Disney, Mancuso performed at the Hollywood Bowl for Pixar’s Coco Live-To-Film Concert Experience.

