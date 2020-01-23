Channing Tatum Reportedly Attached to Star in and Produce Disney’s “Bob the Musical”

After more than 10 years in development, Disney’s Bob the Musical could be greenlit. Actor Channing Tatum is reportedly attached to star in and produce the comedy feature for the studio.

What’s happening:

Actor and dancer Channing Tatum will reportedly star in and produce the comedy, Bob the Musical for Disney.

for Disney. According to Variety

Tatum will produce through his company, Free Association, along with partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan.

Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also attached to produce.

At this time Disney does not a director for the feature.

With the project having been in various stages of development, several screenwriters who’ve worked on the script including: Michael Chabon Alan Loeb Mike Bender John August Lowell Ganz Babaloo Mandel

Directors attached have included: Mark Waters Adam Shankman Michel Hazanavicius Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.

About Bob the Musical:

“The story centers on a regular guy whose worst nightmare comes to life when we wakes up and finds that he’s trapped in a musical.”

Channing Tatum and Disney: