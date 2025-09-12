A Not-So-Wimpy Poster Revealed for Upcoming "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw"
Ironically, the poster will not be seen at a theater as the title is coming straight to Disney+
A new poster has been released, building the anticipation for the next animated adventure in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, exclusively on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has revealed the new poster for their upcoming film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.
- Set to release on December 5th, the next animated installment, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is set to follow Greg as he finds himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations, and pressure builds to turn his act around. After a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg’s dad presents him with an ultimatum that just might challenge Greg’s wimpy ways for good.
- The film is directed by Matt Danner (Legend of the Three Caballeros) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw features the voices of Aaron D. Harris (Matlock) as Greg Heffley and Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse) as Frank Heffley.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is set to arrive exclusively on Disney+ on December 5th, 2025.
The Rest of the Series:
- The first film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, is an adaptation of the book of the same name by author Jeff Kinney, and arrived on Disney+ back in 2021.
- It follows Greg Heffley as he started his first year of middle school, and the usual anxieties of doing so, though he has ambitious and big dreams to become rich and famous.
- Many of the best moments come from Greg’s attempts to fit in, and the relatable content of navigating life at school, trying to be popular, and of course, the “Cheese Touch."
- The following year, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules was released, also based on a sequel book of the same name. The trend continued into 2023, with Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever. This similarly adapted a winter theme book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, titled Cabin Fever.
- All of the titles are available to stream exclusively on Disney+.
