A Cosmic Adventure Awaits as Disney+ Sets Release Date for Pixar’s “Elio”
In just one week, you'll be able to watch Pixar's latest film from the comfort of your own home.
Pixar’s latest film Elio will bring a galaxy of humor, heart, and discovery when it arrives on Disney+ in just one week!
What’s Happening:
- After hitting theaters to tepid box office results over the summer, Pixar’s latest animated adventure Elio will arrive at home on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 17th.
- Journey with imaginative, alien-obsessed Elio as he makes first contact with extraterrestrials who mistake him for Earth’s leader and share in the joy as he sees his lifelong dream come true.
- If you can’t wait for the Disney+ release, or you’re more of a fan of physical releases, you can now pick up Elio on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.
- The film stars Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as Ooooo.
- Elio is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, with production overseen by Mary Alice Drumm.
- Check out Alex’s review of the cosmic coming-of-age tale that is classic Pixar at heart.
- If you’re in the Los Angeles area, you might want to check out a delicious Elio-themed takeover at B Sweet from through September 28th.
