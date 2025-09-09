Pass Down "Coco"'s Story as Hit Pixar Film Returns to Historic El Capitan Theatre
Miguel, Dante, Hector and the rest of the cast are heading back to the big screen as Pixar’s smash-hit film, Coco, returns to the Historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- The hit film from Pixar Animation Studios, Coco, is set to make its vibrant return to the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
- There, fans can see the Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie before each screening, along with the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Live on the landmark stage as guests enter the theatre.
- Daily showtimes for Coco start on September 26th through October 2nd and are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for all ages.
- Tickets for the screening are now on sale over at the official site for the El Capitan Theatre.
- The special fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 26th with 2 different ticket packages:
- The Fiesta Pack $75 includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Dante Sipper with Fountain Drink, Popcorn and Event Credential
- General Ticket $25 includes Reserved ticket and Event Credential
- A special Familia Pack is available for $64 and includes 4 tickets.
- A Spanish Dubbed screening will be available on Saturday September 28th at 4pm.
Dia De Los Coco:
- Coco is largely centered around the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a sacred and deeply symbolic Mexican holiday.
- Unlike many Hollywood portrayals that flatten or exoticize cultures, when it debuted, Coco was praised for its respectful, nuanced, and vibrant depiction of Mexican traditions, music, family values, and spirituality.
- Coco was a milestone in LatinX representation, especially mainstream animation as it featured an entirely LatinX cast in both the English and Spanish versions of the film.
- This also paved the way for more animated and live-action films and stories centered on LatinX voices and traditions.
- It also was one of the rare latter day films from Pixar Animation Studios to heavily feature songs throughout the film, all of which tapping into the culture.
- In terms of animation box office, Coco stands as one of the highest-grossing original features from Pixar Animation Studios, though it has since given way to becoming a franchise with Coco 2 on the docket and slated for 2029.
- Fans will also soon be able to experience the first-ever Coco-based ride at the Disneyland Resort in the near future, located at Disney California Adventure.
