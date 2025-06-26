Early Construction Set to Begin on New "Coco" Attraction at Disney California Adventure

Some fans seem to be going Un Poco Loco trying to figure out how this is going to happen.

It seems that the first steps into the actual construction of the new Coco-themed attraction coming to Disney California Adventure have been taken, and we’re that much closer to the new experience at the park.

What’s Happening:

It appears as though the first stages of construction on the all new Coco attraction coming to Disney California Adventure are set to begin.

attraction coming to Disney California Adventure are set to begin. Walt Disney Imagineering has reportedly submitted their early plans with the Anaheim Public Works department to begin work on the attraction.

Recently, we learned that the attraction will be largely located in a backstage area between Pixar Pier and Paradise Gardens.

Based on the permits, the work is largely focused in a backstage area bound by Disneyland

These permits call for work on the public right of way along Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue, with work taking place on sidewalks, curbs, gutters, trees, planters, landscaping, irrigation and fencing.

What is not included in the permits and plans is any kind of outline for the show building that the attraction will be housed in, which is largely predicted to be fit into a location between Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, a parade storage building for the park, and of course, the Incredicoaster

For reference, those visiting the park now might be familiar with a parade gate in this exact area that features the Pixar Pier logo largely emblazoned upon it. It’s this gate, according to the OC Register,

That area, as part of the DisneylandForward rezoning effort, has been unlocked and is now available for future expansions, attractions, and more that could come to Disney California Adventure in the future.

As for right now, the Coco attraction has no official opening date or timeline, but we do know that when the attraction was originally announced EPCOT

The Adventures of Disney California Adventure:

While we continue to learn more about what is going on with the new Coco experience slated for Disney California Adventure, it’s just the first part of a number of changes happening at that park, and the Disneyland Resort

experience slated for Disney California Adventure, it’s just the first part of a number of changes happening at that park, and the As part of this effort, the eastern half of the Disneyland Resort esplanade will look drastically different

Some of this portion of the Esplanade sounds like it will also be absorbed by Disney California Adventure as Monsters, Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue will be closing in early 2026 as a new Avatar -based experience

Similar to the Coco attraction, there is no official timeline set in place with specific dates for when these new enhancements and experiences will debut.