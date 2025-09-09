Breaking Barriers: Final Trailer Released for Hulu’s “Swiped” Starring Lily James as Bumble Founder Whitney Wolfe

A new poster for the film was also released ahead of its September 19th debut.

The final trailer for Hulu’s new biographical drama film Swiped, starring Lily James as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe, has been released, alongside a new poster.

What’s Happening:

introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, played by Lily James, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire. The film is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, whose previous work includes Valley Girl and Unpregnant . Goldenberg also co-wrote the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.

and . Goldenberg also co-wrote the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele. In addition to James, Swiped also stars Jackson White, Myha’la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colletti, Coral Peña, and Dan Stevens.

Swiped had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and following that, we’ve gotten the final trailer for the film.

A new poster prominently featuring Lily James as Whitney Wolfe was also released.

