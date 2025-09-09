Downstairs Dilemma: Hulu Premiere Date and Trailer Revealed for “The Man in My Basement”
"The Man in My Basement" made its premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival prior to its release in select theaters on September 12th.
A family’s hidden history comes to light when a mysterious man rents a basement for a generous sum, in Hulu’s new adaptation of The Man in My Basement.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu and Andscape have adapted Walter Mosley’s novel, The Man in My Basement, and, following the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, a new trailer and the film’s Hulu premiere date have been released.
- Charles Blakey (Corey Hawkins) struggles with unemployment and the threat of foreclosure on his family home. His situation changes when a mysterious businessman, Anniston Bennet (Willem Dafoe), offers to rent his neglected basement for the summer, providing the funds to settle his debts.
- However, after accepting the offer, Charles is pulled into a chilling journey that forces him to confront his family's past, entangling him and Bennet in a harrowing puzzle of race, trauma, and their shared history.
- The Man in My Basement also stars:
- Anna Diop
- Jonathan Ajayi
- Gershwyn Eustache Jnr.
- Pamela Nomvete
- Tamara Lawrance
- The Man in My Basement premieres Friday, September 26th, only on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- The film will also be released in select theaters across the country on Friday, September 12th.
- Be sure to check out our review of the film from TIFF, which Bill called a brilliant film debut for director Nadia Latif.
More Disney Movie News:
- One of Marvel Studios’ most popular films in recent years will soon be making its broadcast television debut on ABC.
- Rudy Mancuso, the writer, director and star of last year’s Música, has been tapped to direct Disney’s upcoming comedy film, Bob the Musical.
- A lightsaber used by Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi has become the highest-valued Star Wars item ever to go up for auction.
- The Jonas Brothers need to get ho-ho-home in the newly released teaser for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, a new holiday movie coming to Disney+ this November.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now