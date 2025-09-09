Downstairs Dilemma: Hulu Premiere Date and Trailer Revealed for “The Man in My Basement”

"The Man in My Basement" made its premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival prior to its release in select theaters on September 12th.

A family’s hidden history comes to light when a mysterious man rents a basement for a generous sum, in Hulu’s new adaptation of The Man in My Basement.

What’s Happening:

Hulu and Andscape have adapted Walter Mosley’s novel, The Man in My Basement , and, following the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, a new trailer and the film’s Hulu premiere date have been released.

, and, following the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, a new trailer and the film’s Hulu premiere date have been released. Charles Blakey (Corey Hawkins) struggles with unemployment and the threat of foreclosure on his family home. His situation changes when a mysterious businessman, Anniston Bennet (Willem Dafoe), offers to rent his neglected basement for the summer, providing the funds to settle his debts.

However, after accepting the offer, Charles is pulled into a chilling journey that forces him to confront his family's past, entangling him and Bennet in a harrowing puzzle of race, trauma, and their shared history.

The Man in My Basement also stars: Anna Diop Jonathan Ajayi Gershwyn Eustache Jnr. Pamela Nomvete Tamara Lawrance

also stars: The Man in My Basement premieres Friday, September 26th, only on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

premieres Friday, September 26th, only on Hulu and Hulu on The film will also be released in select theaters across the country on Friday, September 12th.

Be sure to check out our review of the film

More Disney Movie News: