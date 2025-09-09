Vintage Finds Take Center Stage in Lara Spencer's New Unscripted Series

Spencer has also signed a multi-year deal that will see her continue to contribute to "Good Morning America"

Good Morning America contributor Lara Spencer will be the host of a new show coming to Hulu and Freeform, as well as continue her appearances on the popular morning show thanks to a new multi-year deal.

What’s Happening:

Hulu and Freeform have greenlighted a new unscripted design competition series hosted and executive produced by Lara Spencer.

Titled That Thrifting Show , the 12-episode series will arrive on Hulu and Freeform in 2026, and will see Spencer present two designer duos with identical rooms. With limited time and budget, the teams must treasure hunt for vintage and thrift store finds to design their way to beautiful, layered, finished rooms.

. This kind of show is nothing new to Spencer, who previously created (and hosted!) HGTV’s Flea Market Flip and Everything But the House .

, where she has been a part of the morning show in some way since 1999. After serving as correspondent and co-anchor, she has been a contributor to the program for the past seven years, while also focusing on producing. Outside of the 2026 window, no debut date or production timeline is available for The Thrifting Show at this time.

What They’re Saying:

Lara Spencer: “It is so meaningful to share my childhood love of thrifting and celebrate this new generation’s passion for sustainable design. As you will see on That Thrifting Show, there are so many incredible treasures out there, just waiting to be reimagined and given a new life. To see the rooms these designers create with their thrifted finds is aspirational and simply amazing."