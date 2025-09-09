The Heist Is On: “Cat's Eye” Gets New Anime Adaptation Later This Month on Hulu

Think “Totally Spies” but anime…

A new anime adaptation of a classic 1980s manga, Cat’s Eye, is coming to Hulu later this month – and the trailer has just dropped.

What’s Happening:

By day, Hitomi, Rui, and Ai run a cafe, but by night these three sisters work as a team of thieves determined to recover their father’s stolen art collection. Balancing their double lives becomes even more difficult as they are relentlessly investigated by Detective Toshio — who doesn’t know his girlfriend is one of the thieves he’s pursuing.

Cat's Eye originated as a serialized manga in Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1981 to 1985, and was then adapted as an anime series from 1983 to 1985. A series of adaptations and crossovers followed in the years since, leading up to a new manga running from 2010 to 2014.

Now, Cat's Eye is back for a whole new generation with a brand-new anime adaptation, set to premiere on Friday, September 26th on Hulu and Disney+

Interestingly, a French live-action adaptation of Cat's Eye is also currently awaiting its second season, with the first having premiered at the end of 2024.

