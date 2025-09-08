Acclaimed Artists Jennifer Hudson and BamBam Set to Join Star-Studded Lineup in Special Vatican City Concert
The full lineup also includes Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, and Jelly Roll.
Jennifer Hudson and BamBam have joined an already star-studded lineup for the Grace for the World concert in Vatican City next week, celebrating the 2025 Jubilee year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News today announced additional artists have been added to the historic concert from Vatican City titled Grace for the World.
- Jennifer Hudson and BamBam join the lineup of live performances by Pharrell Williams with the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, The Choir of the Diocese of Rome led by Maestro Marco Frisina, and Angélique Kidjo, plus an international choir assembled for the occasion with musical direction by Adam Blackstone.
- A spectacular aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories, featuring imagery inspired by the Sistine Chapel, will further enhance the show.
- Grace for the World will be live streamed globally on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live on September 13 starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, with a replay of the concert available on Disney+ after the event.
- Live from the heart of Vatican City at St. Peter's Square, this historic event marks the first time that a concert will be staged in this significant setting.
- The performance celebrates the 2025 Jubilee year and marks the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity.
- The event joins the growing lineup of live events on Disney+ and Hulu, and alongside ABC News Live, these streaming platforms are bringing audiences around the globe together for a monumental cultural and musical experience.
- Should you be in the area, attendance at the concert in Vatican City is free and open to all. Guests are asked to arrive at St. Peter’s Square by 8pm CEST, with the concert commencing at 9pm CEST.
A Real Jubilee:
- In Catholicism, a Jubilee year (also known as a Holy Year) is a special time of grace, conversion, and spiritual renewal.
- The first Catholic Jubilee year was declared in 1300 with ordinary Jubilees taking place every 25 years, though some extraordinary Jubilees were declared for special reasons by a pope, like the Jubilee of Mercy in 2015-2016.
- The last Jubilee (not including the Jubilee of Mercy), was back in 2000, special because it marked 2000 years since the birth of Christ.
- This year’s theme is set to be Pilgrims of Hope, with Pope Francis describing the hope dwelling in every heart, even when the future is unknown, as central to the Jubilee.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com