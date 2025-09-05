B Sweet Dessert Bar Transforms Into an "Elio" Wonderland

Don't miss out before this offering heads back to the Communiverse on September 28th.

If there are any aliens listening, please come and take me to B Sweet Dessert Bar! As Pixar’s out-of-this-world original Elio heads to DVD and digital, the Los Angeles sweet treat sanctuary on Sawtelle Blvd has been overrun by alien magic in celebration.

B Sweet Dessert Bar has brought the Communiverse to Los Angeles, CA, embracing the exciting inter-planatary fun of Pixar’s Elio. Located at 2005 Sawtelle Blvd, the Elio takeover is set to take guests on an indulgent journey with the help of Elio, Gordon, Questa, and other characters from the film.

Getting a chance to check out the Elio takeover ahead of its official public debut, the pixar fun towers over guests as a smoking rocket welcomes space travelers into a delicious dessert journey through the cosmos.

Once inside, you’ll find adorable displays and animated menus highlighting the films intergalactic and loveable characters.

While B Sweet’s regular menu is still available, you won’t wanna miss out on the incredible Elio themed options.

We got to try Elio’s Cosmic Pop-Tart, which was a puff pastry filled with wild berry jam, Slorp, a fruity popping boba beverage, and Questa's Orbitberry raspberry truffles! All were incredibly sweet and delicious!

Beyond the treats we tried, you also find the Ok. Bye. Love You! blueberry cheesecake, OOOOO-Be ube cookies, and the Galaxy Halo hot donut filled with cotton candy ice cream.

We even got a chance to hangout with Elio himself, as Yonas Kibreab welcomed fans into the event.

For those looking to check out these Elio treats, head to B Sweet from September 6th through September 28th to enjoy all out-of-this-world fun!

Read More Pixar:

**********************************

**Headlines**

1. Elio's Cosmic Dessert Adventure: B Sweet's Intergalactic Takeover

2. Blast Off to Flavor at B Sweet Dessert Bar

3. Step Into A World of Pixar Magic at B Sweet

4. Cosmic Treats Await at B Sweet's Elio-themed Extravaganza

5. Discover the Galactic Delights of B Sweet on Sawtelle Blvd

6. B Sweet Dessert Transforms Into an Elio Wonderland

7. Taste the Stars with Elio at B Sweet Dessert Bar

8. Alien Sweets Have Landed at B Sweet Dessert Bar

9. Explore B Sweet's Sweet Universe with Pixar's Elio

10. Dive into Interstellar Flavors at B Sweet's Elio Event

**Subheads**

1. Indulge in Alien-Inspired Desserts

2. Out-of-This-World Treats for Cosmic Foodies

3. Experience Elio's Intergalactic Journey in Los Angeles

4. Sweet Surprises: Meet Elio and Friends

5. Space Travelers Welcome: Taste the Cosmic Menu

6. From Cosmic Pop-Tarts to Orbitberry Truffles

7. Discover New Elio-Themed Sweets at B Sweet

8. Time to Blast Off with Yonas Kibreab and Elio

9. Unveil the Galactic Goodies at B Sweet Dessert Bar

10. Experience the Magic of Pixar’s Elio with Every Bite