More Floating Than "Falling With Style" as Buzz Lightyear Takes Flight In This Year's Ultimate Thanksgiving Tradition

Unless of course it's a windy day, then those street lights might actually cause our Space Ranger to fall with style.

Attendees of Destination D23 were treated to a first glimpse of a new Buzz Lightyear balloon coming to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking the first time that the character has taken flight in over a decade.

What’s Happening:

Destination D23 guests were treated to a first look at something that will rise high above the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving.

As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the landmark and iconic film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear will rise high above the streets of New York City as part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

Taking place this year on Thursday, November 27th at 8:30 AM ET, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual parade and television tradition that takes place in New York City presented by the department store chain Macy's, and is typically broadcast (officially) on NBC.

This is not the first time that the Space Ranger has taken flight as part of the parade. A different Buzz Lightyear balloon debuted in the parade back in 2008. The balloon was retired shortly after its 2013 appearance (marking six in total), and Toy Story director John Lasseter helped fly the balloon in both 2008 and 2010.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Toy Story, the first-ever computer animated feature-length film, making Pixar Animation Studios a household name.

Three decades later, the film has had a huge cultural impact on multiple generations of fans.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, throughout the year there have been numerous merchandise collections, screenings, and other events celebrating the place that the film has in all of our lives.