Pixar’s “Elio” Sets a Course for Home Video: Digital and Physical Release Dates Set

Elio, the latest film from Pixar, will soon be landing on digital platforms and physical media, complete with a slew of bonus features.

A little over two months after its initial release in theaters, Pixar’s Elio will be coming to digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home in just one week, on Tuesday, August 19th.

Then, on September 9th, the film will be released physically on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

In the film, young Elio is unexpectedly transported to the Communiverse, a vast, intergalactic organization featuring representatives from distant galaxies. Mistaken for the leader of Earth, Elio must forge connections with a variety of quirky alien beings, tackle a significant interstellar crisis, and ultimately uncover his true identity and purpose in the universe.

The film stars Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as Ooooo.

Elio is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, with production overseen by Mary Alice Drumm.

Elio is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, with production overseen by Mary Alice Drumm. You can preorder Elio on digital retailers for yourself here

Check out Alex's review

Bonus Features

Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio – Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio's universe.

Out of This World: An Astro Q&A – Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it's important to study space.

Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon – Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film's interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon.

Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts – Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts.

Galactic Gag Reel – Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar's Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs.

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn't make the final cut:
Bike Chase
Garden Party
Carver Legend
Questa's Second Test
Home Visit

– Check out the scenes that didn't make the final cut:

