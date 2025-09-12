Season 33 Champion Joey Graziadei Set To Host "Dancing With The Stars" Official Podcast

Joey Graziadei, the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 33, is stepping off the dance floor and into your headphones as the host of the show’s official podcast.

What’s Happening:

Season 33 champion Joey Graziadei is taking center stage as the host of the official Dancing with the Stars podcast, just in time as the show returns September 16 on ABC and the podcast premieres September 18.

podcast, just in time as the show returns September 16 on ABC and the podcast premieres September 18. The podcast will feature exclusive cast interviews, special guest appearances, behind-the-scenes insights, expert performance breakdowns, and plenty more surprises.

The Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast is set to premiere Thursday, Sept 18 on Disney+ and Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Joey Graziadei, The Dancing with the Stars Season 33 Winner, Podcast Host: "I couldn't be more excited and honored to be joining the Dancing with the Stars team in this new way, bringing audiences exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content. I have so many great memories from my time competing (and winning didn't hurt), so I can't think of a better way to connect with contestants and bring deeper conversations and fun moments to the podcast space,"

