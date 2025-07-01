“Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Cast Join Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars”

Who’s ready for a new season of “Dancing With the Stars”?

Two more celebrities have been announced for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.

What’s Happening:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck will join Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.

The Mormon, the merrier! Welcome to #DWTS, Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt 👯‍♀️

Don't miss the new season coming Tuesdays this fall on @ABCNetwork and @DisneyPlus! Next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/SzvEjEbo2O — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) July 1, 2025

Since its premiere on Hulu in September 2024, both Leavitt and Affleck have been integral to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives .

. The series quickly rose to become the streaming platform's most popular unscripted show.

With the launch of Season 2 on May 15th, viewership surged, surpassing the first season's ratings by attracting five million viewers within just five days.

The recently announced duo joins the ranks of the third and fourth celebrities confirmed for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, which also includes wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin and brother of Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin, as well as model and influencer Alix Earle.

which also includes wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin and brother of Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin, as well as model and influencer Alix Earle. Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return, while the judging panel will continue to feature Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

The show is scheduled to premiere this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

History of Dancing With the Stars:

Dancing with the Stars is a popular American dance competition that first aired on June 1, 2005.

is a popular American dance competition that first aired on June 1, 2005. The format involves pairing celebrities with professional dancers, who perform weekly in front of a judging panel and audience votes. Each week, the couple with the lowest score is eliminated until a champion is crowned.

While the show has primarily been broadcast on ABC, it transitioned to Disney+ for its 31st season before returning to both platforms.

More on Dancing With the Stars: