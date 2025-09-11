“Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 Premiere Night Song Lineup Revealed

See what songs your favorite celebrities will be dancing to on the season premiere of the hit ABC competition series.

The song lineup has been revealed for the season 34 premiere of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars next week.

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars is set to return for its 34th season on Tuesday, September 16th on ABC and Disney+

Before their individual performances, the cast will kick the season off with a high-energy opening number to “Kill the Lights" by Whitney Myer, choreographed by Ray Leeper.

Plus, there will be a performance from the all-new troupe, Carter Williams, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson and Jaxon Willard to “Just Keep Watching" by Tate McRae.

For their first performance, the celebrity and pro duos are set to perform dances, including the Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa and Jive.

Here’s what you can expect: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ’ Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Salsa to “NUEVAYoL" by Bad Bunny. Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez. Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa. NBA All-Star Baron Davis and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This" by MC Hammer. Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Circus" by Britney Spears. Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Milkshake" by Kelis. Actor and musician Corey Feldman and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me" by Billy Joel. Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)" by Kelly Clarkson. Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Woman" by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns. From “Pentatonix" GRAMMY winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Tango to “Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Born To Be Wild" by Steppenwolf. From “Fifth Harmony" Lauren Jauregui and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “yes, and?" by Ariana Grande. From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Tango to “Golden" by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast." Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Hold On, I’m Coming" by Sam & Dave.

Dancing with the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 16th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), simulcast LIVE on ABC and Disney+, and available the next day on Hulu

