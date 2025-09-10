MomTok Viral Sensation Taylor Frankie Paul to Lead the Next Season of “The Bachelorette”
Taylor Frankie Paul is making the jump from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” to another drama-filled show.
MomTok founder and viral sensation Taylor Frankie Paul is going from one world of drama to another, as she has been named the leading lady for the next season of The Bachelorette.
What’s Happening:
- One of the breakout stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor Frankie Paul has been named as the Bachelorette for the 22nd season of the hit ABC series.
- Drama has unfolded over the two seasons of Mormon Wives, as Taylor was trying to make things work with her baby daddy Dakota. After the premiere of the second season, the two officially called it quits, with the upcoming third season likely to fill in some more details. Clearly, one thing is true: Taylor is on the market.
- Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.
- The new season of The Bachelorette will debut sometime in 2026, while the third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set for a November 13th, 2025 premiere on Hulu.
More Bachelor, More Mormon Wives:
- Looking for some more immediate drama from the world of The Bachelor? The second season of The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere in two weeks on ABC.
- The biggest members of Bachelor Nation can hop aboard the Norwegian Joy in November 2026 to embark on a celebration of all things The Bachelor.
- Taylor isn’t the only Mormon wife taking over ABC, as Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt will both appear as contestants on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.
