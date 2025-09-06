All Aboard the Love Boat: "The Bachelor" to Set Sail on a Caribbean Adventure Next November

Experience reality TV magic on the open seas.

Setting sail in November of 2026, hop aboard the Norwegian Joy as you embark on a celebration of all things The Bachelor.

What’s Happening:

  • Bachelor Nation, it's time to set sail!
  • November 16-20, 2026, fans of the hit dating reality series The Bachelor and its spinoffs are invited aboard a Caribbean cruise alongside personalities from the series!
  • The Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea is a four four day cruise from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic set to fully immerse guests into the franchise aboard the Norwegian Joy.
  • The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is set to serve as Master of Ceremonies with Wells Adams and Hannah Brown set to join him as hosts.
  • Other big names set to board include:
    • Kelsey Anderson
    • Eric Bigger
    • Tyler Cameron
    • Chock Chapple
    • Jill Chin
    • Spencer Conley
    • Jess Edwards
    • Grant Ellis
    • Justin Glaze
    • Joey Graziadei
    • Mike Johnson
    • Charity Lawson
    • Catherine Lowe
    • Sean Lowe
    • Sandra Mason
    • Rodney Mathews
    • Blake Moynes
    • Susan Noles
    • Dotun Olubeko
    • Kaity Shallcross
    • Zach Shallcross
    • Ryan Sutter
    • Trista Sutter
    • Kathy Swarts
    • Joan Vassos
    • And more to be announced!
  • Once on board the ship, fans will be able to participate in activities with Bachelor Nation alums, tell all panlels, nightly cocktail parties, episode screenings, a special welcome party with Jesse Palmer, Golden Hour with Kathy & Susan Podcast Live, fitness classes with Tyler Cameron, and zen cursing with Sandra Mason.
  • Plus, comedy, karaoke, pool parties, line dancing, themed trivia and bingo, themed parties, headphone discos, and more will be available.

  • Off the ship, guests will be able to experience unforgettable adventures in Puerto Plato, including a cable car journey to Pico Isabel de Torres, time to explore Fortaleza San Felipe, and more!

  • Pricing for the unforgettable adventure begins at $1,335 per person for an interior room, with pricing going up to $6,285 per person for a 2 bedroom family villa.
  • While Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea isn’t for another 14 months, tickets for the excursion are set to go on presale starting this week.
  • For the first round of presale, you’ll need to register by tomorrow, September 7th, at 11:59PM ET.
  • The second round will be available to those who sign up before September 10th at 11:59PM ET.
  • The final round of presale requires registration by September 15th at 11:59PM ET.
  • Perks of joining the presale include the choice of:
    • Access to an episode screening with Hannah Brown
    • Photo with Jesse Palmer or Trista and Ryan Sutter
    • A love story rewatch with Joey and Kelsey
    • Love potion tasting with Justin Glaze
    • And more!
  • General on-sale begins on September 18th.
  • Fans looking to book will need to put down a $100 per person deposit to hold onto their spot. The extremely affordable deposit will be available now through March 16th, 2026.

The Golden Bachelor is Back!:

  • It is never too late to find true love!
  • The Golden Bachelor returns to help former NFL player and lawyer Mel Brooks find the love of his life.
  • Earlier this month, ABC revealed the full lineup of contestants the 66-year-old will get to meet on his journey to find his “perfect teammate."
  • You can meet Mel Brooks and the 23 women headlining this season of The Golden Bachelor when it premieres on September 24th.

