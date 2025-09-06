All Aboard the Love Boat: "The Bachelor" to Set Sail on a Caribbean Adventure Next November
Experience reality TV magic on the open seas.
Setting sail in November of 2026, hop aboard the Norwegian Joy as you embark on a celebration of all things The Bachelor.
What’s Happening:
- Bachelor Nation, it's time to set sail!
- November 16-20, 2026, fans of the hit dating reality series The Bachelor and its spinoffs are invited aboard a Caribbean cruise alongside personalities from the series!
- The Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea is a four four day cruise from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic set to fully immerse guests into the franchise aboard the Norwegian Joy.
- The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is set to serve as Master of Ceremonies with Wells Adams and Hannah Brown set to join him as hosts.
- Other big names set to board include:
- Kelsey Anderson
- Eric Bigger
- Tyler Cameron
- Chock Chapple
- Jill Chin
- Spencer Conley
- Jess Edwards
- Grant Ellis
- Justin Glaze
- Joey Graziadei
- Mike Johnson
- Charity Lawson
- Catherine Lowe
- Sean Lowe
- Sandra Mason
- Rodney Mathews
- Blake Moynes
- Susan Noles
- Dotun Olubeko
- Kaity Shallcross
- Zach Shallcross
- Ryan Sutter
- Trista Sutter
- Kathy Swarts
- Joan Vassos
- And more to be announced!
- Once on board the ship, fans will be able to participate in activities with Bachelor Nation alums, tell all panlels, nightly cocktail parties, episode screenings, a special welcome party with Jesse Palmer, Golden Hour with Kathy & Susan Podcast Live, fitness classes with Tyler Cameron, and zen cursing with Sandra Mason.
- Plus, comedy, karaoke, pool parties, line dancing, themed trivia and bingo, themed parties, headphone discos, and more will be available.
- Off the ship, guests will be able to experience unforgettable adventures in Puerto Plato, including a cable car journey to Pico Isabel de Torres, time to explore Fortaleza San Felipe, and more!
- Pricing for the unforgettable adventure begins at $1,335 per person for an interior room, with pricing going up to $6,285 per person for a 2 bedroom family villa.
- While Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea isn’t for another 14 months, tickets for the excursion are set to go on presale starting this week.
- For the first round of presale, you’ll need to register by tomorrow, September 7th, at 11:59PM ET.
- The second round will be available to those who sign up before September 10th at 11:59PM ET.
- The final round of presale requires registration by September 15th at 11:59PM ET.
- Perks of joining the presale include the choice of:
- Access to an episode screening with Hannah Brown
- Photo with Jesse Palmer or Trista and Ryan Sutter
- A love story rewatch with Joey and Kelsey
- Love potion tasting with Justin Glaze
- And more!
- General on-sale begins on September 18th.
- Fans looking to book will need to put down a $100 per person deposit to hold onto their spot. The extremely affordable deposit will be available now through March 16th, 2026.
The Golden Bachelor is Back!:
- It is never too late to find true love!
- The Golden Bachelor returns to help former NFL player and lawyer Mel Brooks find the love of his life.
- Earlier this month, ABC revealed the full lineup of contestants the 66-year-old will get to meet on his journey to find his “perfect teammate."
- You can meet Mel Brooks and the 23 women headlining this season of The Golden Bachelor when it premieres on September 24th.
