All Aboard the Love Boat: "The Bachelor" to Set Sail on a Caribbean Adventure Next November

Setting sail in November of 2026, hop aboard the Norwegian Joy as you embark on a celebration of all things The Bachelor.

What’s Happening:

Bachelor Nation, it's time to set sail!

November 16-20, 2026, fans of the hit dating reality series The Bachelor and its spinoffs are invited aboard a Caribbean cruise alongside personalities from the series!

The Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is set to serve as Master of Ceremonies with Wells Adams and Hannah Brown set to join him as hosts.

Other big names set to board include: Kelsey Anderson Eric Bigger Tyler Cameron Chock Chapple Jill Chin Spencer Conley Jess Edwards Grant Ellis Justin Glaze Joey Graziadei Mike Johnson Charity Lawson Catherine Lowe Sean Lowe Sandra Mason Rodney Mathews Blake Moynes Susan Noles Dotun Olubeko Kaity Shallcross Zach Shallcross Ryan Sutter Trista Sutter Kathy Swarts Joan Vassos And more to be announced!

Once on board the ship, fans will be able to participate in activities with Bachelor Nation alums, tell all panlels, nightly cocktail parties, episode screenings, a special welcome party with Jesse Palmer, Golden Hour with Kathy & Susan Podcast Live, fitness classes with Tyler Cameron, and zen cursing with Sandra Mason.

Plus, comedy, karaoke, pool parties, line dancing, themed trivia and bingo, themed parties, headphone discos, and more will be available.

Off the ship, guests will be able to experience unforgettable adventures in Puerto Plato, including a cable car journey to Pico Isabel de Torres, time to explore Fortaleza San Felipe, and more!

Pricing for the unforgettable adventure

While Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea isn’t for another 14 months, tickets for the excursion are set to go on presale starting this week.

For the first round of presale, you’ll need to register by tomorrow, September 7th, at 11:59PM ET.

The second round will be available to those who sign up before September 10th at 11:59PM ET.

The final round of presale requires registration by September 15th at 11:59PM ET.

Perks of joining the presale Access to an episode screening with Hannah Brown Photo with Jesse Palmer or Trista and Ryan Sutter A love story rewatch with Joey and Kelsey Love potion tasting with Justin Glaze And more!

General on-sale begins on September 18th.

Fans looking to book will need to put down a $100 per person deposit to hold onto their spot. The extremely affordable deposit will be available now through March 16th, 2026.

The Golden Bachelor is Back!:

It is never too late to find true love!

The Golden Bachelor returns to help former NFL player and lawyer Mel Brooks find the love of his life.

Earlier this month, ABC revealed the full lineup of contestants

You can meet Mel Brooks and the 23 women headlining this season of The Golden Bachelor when it premieres on September 24th.

