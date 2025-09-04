"High Potential" Season 2 Trailer Hints at Morgan’s Most Dangerous Case Yet
As they say, this time...it's personal.
ABC has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of High Potential, which sees Morgan return to the Los Angeles Police Department and face her most formidable foe yet.
What’s Happening:
- The trailer for the second season of High Potential offers a sneak peek at what’s in store for our brilliant detective, Morgan.
- Morgan is back to work full-time with the police department, where her unique way of seeing the world (like using a purse as a weapon) proves invaluable to solving cases
- Morgan theorizes that a new attacker is playing a "dangerous game" with the entire LAPD, dubbing him the "game maker". The situation becomes more perilous when she realizes the attacker's obsession extends to her and her children.
- The new season includes a plot twist for Morgan as she discovers that her long-lost father, Roman, is alive.
- The trailer hints at a possible reunion, as Morgan never believed her father had truly abandoned her.
- The discovery that her father, Roman, is alive will force Morgan to confront her past and how it has shaped her unique personality.
- A new face is joining the team: Captain Nick Wagner, who will shake things up as Morgan pursues the game maker.
- The first season was a strong hit and we covered where episode two of High Potential attracted 11 million viewers over seven days.
- Season 2 will also feature actor Mekhi Phifer as a recurring guest star.
