Judy Reyes Returns As Carla Espinosa In "Scrubs" Series Reboot

Judy Reyes has joined the cast of ABC’s upcoming Scrubs comedy series in a special recurring guest role, reprising her iconic character Carla Espinosa.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline Scrubs comedy series, appearing in a special recurring guest role.

comedy series, appearing in a special recurring guest role. Reyes’ character originated in the original Scrubs series as the head nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital, a role she played across the show’s main eight seasons.

series as the head nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital, a role she played across the show’s main eight seasons. Reyes’ busy schedule was accommodated with special arrangements, as she is also a series regular on ABC’s High Potential from Drew Goddard.

About the Scrubs Reboot:

The series was ordered in July, with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke set to return as their original characters, JD Dorian, Christopher Turk, and Elliot Reid.

ABC’s new Scrubs reunites JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) as they scrub in together for the first time in years. Medicine has evolved, interns have changed, but their bromance remains as strong as ever. With familiar faces and fresh characters, life at Sacred Heart continues filled with humor, heart, and a few unexpected twists.

reunites JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) as they scrub in together for the first time in years. Medicine has evolved, interns have changed, but their bromance remains as strong as ever. With familiar faces and fresh characters, life at Sacred Heart continues filled with humor, heart, and a few unexpected twists. Bill Lawrence, creator of the original series, executive produces the new show alongside his fellow Scrubs alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra.

More ABC News: