"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Regina King, Denzel Washington and More to Appear Week of September 1st
Jimmy Kimmel returns as host after his summer hiatus welcoming guests Mark Hamill, Brooks Nader, Michael Chiklis and others.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 1-5:
- Monday, September 1 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date August 21, 2025
- Guest Host Tiffany Haddish
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
- Mark Rober (#TeamWater)
- Musical Guest Wolf Alice
- Tuesday, September 2 - Jimmy Kimmel Returns
- Denzel Washington (Highest 2 Lowest)
- Brooks Nader (Love Thy Nader)
- Musical Guest The Marías
- Wednesday, September 3
- Mark Hamill (The Long Walk)
- Andrew Santino (White Noise)
- Musical Guest Gigi Perez
- Thursday, September 4 - Guest Host Nicole Byer
- Regina King (Caught Stealing; MianU wines)
- Michael Chiklis (The Senior)
- Musical Guest Supergrass
- Friday, September 5
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.