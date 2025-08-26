"Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm with Robin Roberts" Looks Back on the Devastation and Recovery of the Gulf Coast

This Friday, August 29, 2025, marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the Gulf Coast becoming one of the most devastating natural disasters in American history. In remembrance of the tragic disaster, this Friday, ABC will be airing a new special Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm with Robin Roberts.

The special begins with Robin Roberts 20 years ago in 2005, visibly distressed before a broadcast, getting the jitters out before speaking about relief efforts for the Gulf Coast. Later, it is revealed that she herself is from the area affected, and her family was directly impacted. Then, a montage of news footage from the storm, showing winds topping 150 mph and storm surges reaching more than 20 feet, alongside a discussion of the catastrophic failure of New Orleans’ levee system, which ultimately had the most devastating impact on the region. Tens of thousands of New Orleans residents crowded into the Superdome for shelter, while others waded through waist-deep water, using air mattresses and makeshift rafts to navigate the flooded streets. Robin Roberts brought a deeply personal approach to her coverage, even breaking down in tears during a 2005 broadcast.

We then see an interview with Lt. General Russell Honoré, retired 33rd Commanding General of the U.S. First Army and Commander of the Katrina Joint Task Force. He recalls what he witnessed upon arriving in New Orleans to aid survivors, with archival footage showing him in 2005 directing relief efforts and ordering troops to lower their weapons. Then, several community members are shown displaying their efforts and recounting the ways they helped serve their community and rebuild their own lives. There is an emphasis on the way that homeowners were affected and how many who lost their homes had to sell the land for significantly less and how developers took advantage of the cheap land to rebuild casinos and hotels, but not rebuilding housing for the community.

Roberts returns to her hometown of Pass Christian, Mississippi, reflecting on the storm’s long-term impact. Two decades later, she still sees haunting remnants, including staircases and front porches left standing with no homes attached. She visits her rebuilt high school, paired with flashback footage of herself in 2005 walking through its ruins. Roberts also reconnects with former mayor Leo “Chipper" McDermott, joining him on a walk through neighborhoods where new elevated homes stand as safeguards against future storms and flooding. In a more personal moment, she meets with Sophie Nord, co-owner of The Chimneys Restaurant, a spot cherished by Roberts and her family. Destroyed by Katrina and later rebuilt, Roberts thanks Nord for restoring not just a restaurant, but also a place of memory and community for Pass Christian.

The special then shifts focus to young people whose lives were shaped by the disaster, including New Orleans resident Jasmine Batiste, who recalls that her ninth birthday came just one week before Katrina made landfall. She recalls that as a 9-year-old in third grade, she was not only worried about her own safety but also about her classmates, friends she had seen in school just three days before the storm hit.

While the Gulf Coast still carries deep sadness from Hurricane Katrina, the special shifts to highlight how art and music helped rebuild morale across communities. Footage from eight months after the storm shows the New Orleans Jazz Fest serving as a homecoming for residents, using the “healing power" of music to unite the community and restore a sense of normalcy in the birthplace of jazz.

Though the people of the Gulf Coast will never forget this tragedy, their resilience and strength continue to shine through in the face of ongoing challenges. The enduring sense of community in New Orleans and the surrounding areas is both inspiring and heartwarming, a testament to the human spirit’s capacity to heal and rebuild. Robin Roberts’ firsthand accounts bring an intimate, personal perspective, connecting viewers to the lived experiences of those who endured the storm and highlighting the courage, hope, and unity that still define the region today.

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm with Robin Roberts airs Friday, August 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.