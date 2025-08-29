Phillies Fans Rejoice: "Abbott Elementary" Takes a Field Trip to Citizens Bank Park in Upcoming Fifth Season

Quinta Brunson is taking us all out to the ball game as the teachers of "Abbott Elementary" take a field trip!

Abbott Elementary is ready to take us all out to a ball game, as an episode from the upcoming season will see the teachers head to Citizens Bank Park to see the Philadelphia Phillies play ball.

What’s Happening:

Series star and creator Quinta Brunson first teased the development at San Diego Comic-Con last month, saying that “I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy."

Yesterday, the cast was spotted filming at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia while the Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves. It turned out to be a historic night for the home team, who won the game in a 19-4 blowout.

Abbott Elementary is no stranger to sports crossovers, previously featuring cameos from Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.

Other developments teased for Season 5 of Abbott Elementary at San Diego Comic-Con include: Further development of Ava and O'Shawn's relationship. More layered arcs for Jacob and Melissa. Community-focused episodes. Continued growth for Janine and Gregory's relationship.

What They’re Saying:

MLB Studios spokesperson: “As big fans of the series, MLB Studios initiated outreach to Warner Brothers and subsequently the Phillies to get the shooting process started. Collaboration between MLB Studios, the Phillies and the show commenced to shoot a bottle episode on-location at a Phillies game, with a goal of ensuring authenticity and access to the field."

