Five Leads are Clocking in for Mindy Kaling’s Hulu Comedy "Not Suitable for Work"

The upcoming series, set in Manhattan, is about five ambitious twenty-somethings trying to balance their careers and personal lives.

Variety reports that Mindy Kaling's highly anticipated Hulu comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, has officially cast its five main leads. The show, which was picked up by the streaming service back in February, will center on a group of work-obsessed young professionals in Manhattan's glamorous Murray Hill neighborhood.

The series has set Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay as its five series regulars.

The official logline states the show "centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan's most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill."

Ella Hunt will star as AJ Pascarelli, an "intense first-year analyst" at a prestigious investment bank. Hunt is known for her work in Saturday Night and Dickinson .

and . Avantika will play Abhinaya "Abby" Chilukuri, a "fashion-obsessed, savvy assistant to a demanding celebrity stylist." She has previously appeared in Mean Girls and The Sex Lives of College Girls .

and . Will Angus is set to play Davis Beau Bradley Barrett III, a "high-energy finance bro" who, despite his exterior, "just wants to love and be loved." Angus's credits include the upcoming Artificial and The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion .

and . Jack Martin will portray Josh Teitelbaum, a "smart, idealistic, and occasionally sanctimonious New Yorker." Martin is known for his roles in La Brea and The Rookie .

and . Nicholas Duvernay joins the cast as Kel Washington, a "charming, slightly anxious medical student struggling to ace his exams while plotting his big break as an actor." Duvernay has appeared in The White Lotus and Bel Air .

and . Kaling created and executive produces the series alongside showrunner Charlie Grandy. Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment also serves as an executive producer.

The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Mindy Kaling’s Comedy Career

Before creating her own shows, she was a standout as a writer, executive producer, and performer on NBC's beloved sitcom, The Office , where she played the eccentric and pop-culture-obsessed Kelly Kapoor.

, where she played the eccentric and pop-culture-obsessed Kelly Kapoor. She starred in and created The Mindy Project , a romantic comedy that followed a quirky OB/GYN in her search for love.

, a romantic comedy that followed a quirky OB/GYN in her search for love. More recently, she's been a force behind the scenes, creating the critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever for Netflix, and the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls , both of which she executive produces.

for Netflix, and the HBO Max series , both of which she executive produces. She also provided the voice of Disgust in the Pixar film Inside Out.

