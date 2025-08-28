Turn Off Your White Noise Machine and Get Ready for Hulu’s Latest Hularious Comedy Special
"Andrew Santino: White Noise" premieres Friday, September 12th on Hulu.
Let the hularity continue, as Hulu has shared the trailer and key art for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Andrew Santino: White Noise.
What’s Happening:
- Andrew Santino’s new hilarious Hulu stand up special White Noise will undoubtedly solve all the world's problems for eternity.
- Comedian, actor and podcaster Andrew Santino is perhaps best known for his role in FX’s hit comedy series Dave, and has also appeared in such projects as Ricky Stanicky, Beef, The Office and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
- Santino also hosts the long-running interview podcast Whiskey Ginger.
- White Noise is written, performed and executive produced by Andrew Santino.
- Additional executive producers include Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions, and Brandon Dermer, who also directed the special.
Hularious Comedy Specials:
- White Noise is but the latest in a string of monthly comedy special releases on Hulu, many of which we’ve had the opportunity to review. You can check some of those reviews out at the links below:
