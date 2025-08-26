Hulu to Explore Luigi Mangione’s Alleged Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New Documentary

Award-winning director Alex Gibney is bringing his exploration of a murder that captured the nation to Hulu.

The full story behind one of the biggest stories of 2024 – Luigi Mangione’s alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson – is coming to Hulu, as the streamer has obtained the rights to a new documentary.

Gibney is not known for shying away from controversial topics, previously directing documentaries about topics such as Enron, Scientology and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Mangione project, which has been in development since the end of 2024, has now been sold to Hulu as filming gets underway.

For those unaware, Mangione is accused of having gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan last year. Mangione was charged with four federal crimes including murder and was formally indicted in April.

The untitled documentary telling Mangione’s story will highlight how the killing of Thompson transfixed the public and will explore the complicated story beneath the headlines to investigate “how the spectacle of violence can obscure deeper truths."

Gibney directs and will produce via his Jigsaw Productions company with Anonymous Content also producing.

Gibney previously directed the first episode of The Looming Tower for Hulu, and is currently also working on a documentary about Elon Musk.

Alex Gibney: “Following our collaboration on Looming Tower, I am delighted to join forces with Hulu to tell this powerful and important story. In the tradition of previous Jigsaw investigations, I think that people who think they know the story will be surprised and moved by the details hiding behind the headlines."

