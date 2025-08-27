Disney+, Hulu and ABC News Live to Stream Historic Vatican City

Stream the concert live from St. Peter’s Square.

A historic concert from Vatican City, co-directed by Pharrell Williams and Maestro Andrea Bocelli, will stream live exclusively on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live.

What’s Happening:

This monumental cultural and spiritual event in the heart of Vatican City will stream live exclusively on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live on September 13 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Co-directed by Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli, this concert will take place in St. Peter’s Square for the very first time. Supported by the Vatican, the performance marks the conclusion of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity and celebrates the 2025 Jubilee Year.

A dazzling aerial drone and light display by Nova Sky Stories, showcasing visuals inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

The concert features a world-class lineup of performers and speakers, including: Pharrell Williams with the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir Maestro Andrea Bocelli Karol G John Legend Clipse Teddy Swims Jelly Roll Angélique Kidjo Additional international choristers, and more.



