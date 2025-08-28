Can #MomTok Survive? “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Returns to Hulu for Third Season
The third season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will debut November 13th, 2025 on Hulu.
Did you miss them? #MomTok is back for an all-new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future.
What’s Happening:
- Following an explosive Season 2 finale and an even more scandalous reunion special, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to return for a third season on Hulu on November 13th, 2025.
- This season, the Mormon Wives face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #MomTok and #DadTok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #MomTok for good?
- The cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Miranda McWhorter.
- All ten episodes of Season 3 will debut November 13th, 2025 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Come Ye Saints and Come Ye Sinners:
- The first season of the show was a big hit for Hulu, becoming the streamer’s most-watched unscripted premiere of 2024.
- Check out our look at season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
- Two Mormon Wives are heading to the dance floor to compete in the upcoming season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.
- Looking for more reality drama while you wait for more Mormon Wives? Then you should check out Freeform’s new reality series, Love Thy Nader – which we just happen to have a review of.
