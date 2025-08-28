Can #MomTok Survive? “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Returns to Hulu for Third Season

The third season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will debut November 13th, 2025 on Hulu.

Did you miss them? #MomTok is back for an all-new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future.

What’s Happening:

Following an explosive Season 2 finale and an even more scandalous reunion special, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to return for a third season on Hulu

is set to return for a third season on This season, the Mormon Wives face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #MomTok and #DadTok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #MomTok for good?

The cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Miranda McWhorter.

All ten episodes of Season 3 will debut November 13th, 2025 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

New drama is stirring... Season 3 spills November 13 on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. 🤭 #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives pic.twitter.com/PnApWeSn9c — The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (@secretliveshulu) August 28, 2025

Come Ye Saints and Come Ye Sinners:

More Hulu News and Reviews: