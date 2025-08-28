40 Days in the Amazon: How Four Kids Surived in National Geographic's New Film "Lost in the Jungle"

Carolyn Bernstein, EVP of Documentary Films at National Geographic: “Chai and Jimmy are gifted storytellers whose inspiring films celebrate unlikely heroes who push the limits of human potential. We’re delighted to partner with them once again, alongside talented Colombian filmmaker Juan Camilo Cruz and our longtime collaborators at Lightbox—truly a powerhouse team. The journey of these courageous children is nothing short of astonishing, and we’re so proud to bring their unforgettable story to the world."

Chai Vasarhelyi, director: “Our work has always been about the raw power of the human spirit—its ability to rise, unite and overcome. Lost in the Jungle is that spirit in its purest form. Teaming up with Juan Camilo Cruz is a true privilege. His powerful vision and deep connection to Colombia bring authenticity and heart that elevate this film at every level."

Jimmy Chin, director: “This story intrigued us from the very first time we heard about it. Working with Juan and the amazing team in Colombia allowed us to really showcase incredible details about the rescue and survival like never before. We hope audiences leave as inspired as we were by Lesly and the powerful partnership among the rescue teams."