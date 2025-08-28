40 Days in the Amazon: How Four Kids Surived in National Geographic's New Film "Lost in the Jungle"
The upcoming film Lost in the Jungle shares a remarkable story of survival, told for the first time by the children themselves.
National Geographic Documentary Films has just released the trailer for its new film, Lost in the Jungle, which chronicles the unbelievable true story of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 days alone in the Amazon rainforest.
What’s Happening:
- Lost in the Jungle is a documentary from an award-winning team, including directors Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, and Colombian filmmaker Juan Camilo Cruz.
- The film will have its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.
- The documentary will air on National Geographic on Friday, Sept. 12, at 9/8c and will be available to stream globally on Disney+ on Sept. 13.
- For the first time, the four children, members of the Huitoto Indigenous community, who survived the May 1, 2023 plane crash will share their story in their own words.
- The film also features accounts from the rescue teams, which included Indigenous trackers and the Colombian military, who searched for the children for over a month.
- The project was supported by the CINA Incentive (Audiovisual Investment Certificate), a Colombian government tax discount for audiovisual productions.
What They’re Saying:
- Carolyn Bernstein, EVP of Documentary Films at National Geographic: “Chai and Jimmy are gifted storytellers whose inspiring films celebrate unlikely heroes who push the limits of human potential. We’re delighted to partner with them once again, alongside talented Colombian filmmaker Juan Camilo Cruz and our longtime collaborators at Lightbox—truly a powerhouse team. The journey of these courageous children is nothing short of astonishing, and we’re so proud to bring their unforgettable story to the world."
- Chai Vasarhelyi, director: “Our work has always been about the raw power of the human spirit—its ability to rise, unite and overcome. Lost in the Jungle is that spirit in its purest form. Teaming up with Juan Camilo Cruz is a true privilege. His powerful vision and deep connection to Colombia bring authenticity and heart that elevate this film at every level."
- Jimmy Chin, director: “This story intrigued us from the very first time we heard about it. Working with Juan and the amazing team in Colombia allowed us to really showcase incredible details about the rescue and survival like never before. We hope audiences leave as inspired as we were by Lesly and the powerful partnership among the rescue teams."
- Camilo Cruz, filmmaker: “As a Colombian filmmaker, I’m deeply proud to tell a story that honors Indigenous people and the wisdom rooted in their land. Lost in the Jungle is a tribute to the extraordinary courage of four children—true heroes—and a reminder of the Colombian jungle’s true value, far beyond its resources. For me, their journey is a powerful example of what Colombia can be: When we set aside our differences and come together, we can achieve the impossible. That’s a message the world urgently needs to hear."
A Gripping Tale of Courage and Hope
- The documentary focuses on the dramatic rescue mission that united different groups in a race against time.
- The children, aged 13, 9, 4, and 11 months at the time of the crash, were found after a grueling 40-day search.
- The eldest child, Lesly, has been widely credited with keeping her younger siblings alive by using her ancestral knowledge of the jungle to find edible plants and water.
- The search efforts involved a mix of military personnel and Indigenous trackers from various communities, who used their deep knowledge of the rainforest to guide the rescue.
- The collaboration between these different groups was a key factor in the children's eventual discovery.
The Indigenous People of the Colombian Amazon
- The children featured in the documentary are part of the Huitoto Indigenous community.
- The Huitoto people, also known as the Witoto, are an Indigenous group who traditionally inhabit the area between the Caquetá and Putumayo rivers in Colombia and Peru.
- Their population is estimated to be around 8,000-10,000 people.
- The Huitoto culture is deeply connected to the Amazon rainforest, and their traditional knowledge is essential for survival in the dense jungle.
- This deep understanding of their surroundings, particularly knowledge of which plants are edible and how to find water, was a crucial element in the children's ability to survive.
Meet the Filmmakers
- Lost in the Jungle brings together a powerhouse team of acclaimed documentary filmmakers.
- Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are an Academy Award-winning directing and producing duo known for their compelling stories of human endurance. Their work includes the Oscar-winning Free Solo, which documented Alex Honnold's historic free solo climb of El Capitan, and The Rescue, which chronicled the incredible Thai cave rescue. Their films often explore the limits of human potential and the power of the human spirit.
- Juan Camilo Cruz, a Colombian filmmaker, brings an authentic and deeply personal perspective to the project. An Emmy and BAFTA winner, Cruz has produced acclaimed documentaries like Netflix’s In Her Hands and served as executive producer for Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend. His involvement was crucial in ensuring the film honored Indigenous communities and the deep connection to the land that was so vital to the children's survival.
- The film is also produced by the Emmy-winning team of Simon and Jonathan Chinn of Lightbox, known for creating high-quality, impactful content such as Man on Wire and Searching for Sugar Man, which adds to the film's international scope and authenticity.
