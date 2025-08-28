New Itinerary Takes Off as Nat Geo Expeditions Announces New and Returning Private Jet Adventures
Lots of exotic locales await.
National Geographic Expeditions has announced new and returning itineraries for their Private Jet adventures, taking off in early 2027.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic Expeditions has announced new and returning favorite itineraries allowing guests to experience the globe by private jet.
- National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet guests are taken from one fantastic place to another, reaching far-flung destinations and exploring places that have long captured the imagination.
- The newest itinerary - Jewels of the Pacific Rim by Private Jet - departs on February 25, 2027, starting with the Panama Canal. This location serves as the perfect segue into the Pacific. In New Zealand, guests can choose to stay in Queenstown, with an array of amazing food and wine, or Flockhill, where guests will stay in the newest luxury lodge in the scenic Alps. In Vietnam, spend 3 nights in Hanoi. The trip features 2 UNESCO World Heritage Sites as well as a visit to Tokyo during cherry blossom season. Guests can also bask on the beaches of Fiji, and explore Melbourne, and the waters around Palau’s Rock Islands Southern Lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to 445 small limestone or coral islands of volcanic origin.
- Ahead of that, Oceans and Islands of the World by Private Jet departs on January 31st. 2027. Guests on this voyage can witness the flora and fauna of the Pacific and Indian Oceans. They can swim in the crystal-clear waters of Palau and snorkel at Jellyfish Lake, where millions of non-stinging golden and moon jellyfish reside. Marvel at stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Sri Lanka, including the 2,000-year-old Gold Temple of Dambulla and the ancient cliffside city of Sigiriya. Visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the largest in Oman and one of Muscat’s most iconic landmarks, as well as the Royal Opera House and the Mutrah Souq. Learn more about the Balinese people while visiting a traditional astrologer, a local chef or an island craftsman. You’ll also take a full-day excursion to explore Komodo National Park, including Komodo Island and Manta Point.
- Around the World by Private Jet leaves on both January 1st and March 30th 2027, allowing passengers to travel the world via luxurious private jet seeing iconic sights from Easter Island to the Taj Mahal and even the Serengeti Plain. National Geographic Experts will be on hand, sharing knowledge and insights as guests aboard the expedition visit 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites. You’ll also visit with Nat Geo Explorers and Grantees in the field, learning about biology, anthropology, archaeology, and paleontology. Staying at World-Class accommodations, guests will also experience the hills of Bhutan and another location overlooking the Taj Mahal.
Traveling with Nat Geo:
- National Geographic has an abundance of experience sending scientists and adventurers around the globe. When guests travel with National Geographic Expeditions, they’ll gain access to people, places, and cultures, accompanied by experts, guides, and local experts met along the way.
- The relationship that Nat Geo has with scientists, storytellers, museums, and researchers grant special access to sites around the globe.
- Those on the expeditions can also see behind-the-scenes on efforts to restore cultural and natural treasures.
- Most importantly, not only are the expeditions incredibly exciting and adventurous, but those who embark will also gain knowledge while traveling.
