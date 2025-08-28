Love, Lies, and Hidden Cameras: ABC News’ “Betrayal” Returns for a Third Season on Hulu
"Betrayal: Under His Eye" arrives Tuesday, September 2nd on Hulu.
ABC News Studios has announced a third season of its hit true crime series, Betrayal, which will bring a new story of love gone wrong to Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Betrayal: Under His Eye follows Stacey, a single mother whose whirlwind romance with charming physician Dr. Justin Rutherford seemed like a dream come true.
- It all seemed like a marriage made in heaven, until the discovery of a hidden camera in the family’s home unearthed dark secrets. Stacey was forced to confront a devastating betrayal that shook her family to its core
- Eventually, Rutherford is put behind bars when a key witness comes forward, and Stacey and her children begin the long process of healing and finding a new normal. But just as they started to rebuild, things took an even darker turn…
- Across three gripping episodes, Betrayal: Under His Eye spotlights the key witness, a young survivor whose bravery helped expose the truth about Rutherford; features raw and emotional interviews with Stacey, her children and their relatives; and has an exclusive interview with actor and advocate for survivors of sexual abuse Anthony Edwards.
- The series also includes chilling audio, court testimony, and never-before-seen evidence that takes viewers inside the unraveling of a man who weaponized charm, trust and power to manipulate everyone around him.
- Inspired by the #1 true crime podcast of the same name, Betrayal: Under His Eye begins streaming Tuesday, September 2nd on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
