Katie den Daas Promoted to SVP of Global Newsgathering at ABC News
This is the latest role for den Daas, who has been with ABC News since 2015.
Katie den Daas has been promoted to senior vice president of Global Newsgathering at ABC News.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic announced the promotion of former vice president of Global Newsgathering, Katie den Daas, to senior vice president of Global Newsgathering.
- In her new role, den Daas will oversee multiple teams that gather, produce and distribute content to be utilized daily across ABC News’ platforms, owned stations, and affiliates.
- She will lead the strategic and editorial direction for all domestic and international newsgathering operations, including oversight of the network’s bureaus in New York, Los Angeles and London; ABC News’ affiliate and client service, ABC NewsOne; and ABC Audio, which includes ABC Radio, podcasts and audio entertainment.
- Den Daas will also partner with bureau chiefs and help guide correspondents, reporters and producers during breaking news situations and daily coverage around the globe, ensuring alignment and staffing across shows, platforms and affiliates.
- She will also help drive strategic initiatives that foster cross-platform content distribution to audiences across broadcast, digital, streaming and audio.
- Den Daas has been with ABC News since 2015, and has held a number of positions, including serving as a producer in various parts of the news division, including the New York bureau, Special Events and on signature programs, including World News Tonight with David Muir, Good Morning America and The View.
What They’re Saying:
- Almin Karamehmedovic, ABC News President: “Katie is an exceptional journalist and leader whose editorial vision and operational expertise have only strengthened our coverage. She has a deep understanding of the evolving news landscape and an unmatched ability to guide teams with clarity, creativity and compassion. I am thrilled to have her leading our global newsgathering operations as we continue to create strategic and innovative ways to bring our audiences the most-trusted reporting they expect from ABC News."
- Katie den Daas: “It is an honor to be a part of a news organization with some of the best people in the industry, inspired by a rich legacy and a deep calling to journalism. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our bureaus as well as our extraordinary teams at home and across the globe as we adapt to new challenges and expand the reach of our reporting — all in service to our owned stations, affiliates, shows, platforms and, ultimately, our collective audience."
More from ABC News:
- Hulu’s latest true crime docuseries from ABC News Studios gives a chilling look at one woman's harrowing fight for her life. Check out our review of Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror.
- A new special airing tonight will focus on the love story of Bruce and Emma Heming Willis following Bruce’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.
- Another new ABC special is set to take viewers on a journey back two decades, exploring the impacts of the devastating Hurricane Katrina.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now