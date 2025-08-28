From Lizzie McGuire to Ruthless Stage Mom: Hilary Duff to Star and Executive Produce Hulu's "Pretty Ugly"

Do you think her new character will be an outfit repeater?
While Hilary Duff’s iconic Metamorphosis album just celebrated it’s 22nd anniversary, the Disney Channel legend is set to enter a new chapter in her career starring in an upcoming Hulu drama series.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Hulu and 20th Television will be adapting the Kirker Butler novel Pretty Ugly into a new series with the help of Disney Channel icon Hilary Duff.
  • Duff is set to star and executive produce the new series.
  • The 2015 novel centers around Miranda Miller (Duff), a stage mom hellbent on making her daughter Bailey a beauty pageant champion.
  • The former teenage pageant queen aims to provide her daughter with a life full of opportunities, business plans, and celebrity power, but Bailey dreams of a life different from her mother’s vision.
  • Miller, pregnant with a second daughter, is already laying down the groundwork for her unborn child’s rise to fame.
  • Behind the scenes, Miranda’s husband Ray, a nurse with a pill problem, gets his hospice patient’s 18-year-old granddaughter pregnant.
  • And her mom Joan isn’t much better, as she plans a murder with Jesus.
  • Kirker Butler is set to write with Silver Tree set to direct.
  • The new series is quite a different role from the one’s we normally see Duff take, which usually has her as a sweet, girl-next-door type.
  • It’ll be exciting to see her take on a calculated and flawed character.
  • I’m still bitter we never got the Lizzie McGuire reboot.
  • Since leaving her Disney days, Duff began appearing in many teen movies before finding a more permanent home on TV.
  • Her recent hits include Younger and How I Met Your Father.

Twenty Three Years of Metamorphosis:

  • Hilary Duff was one of the biggest starlets in Hollywood in the early 2000s, and her transition into music made her star power even greater.
  • Her second studio album Metamorphosis launched just months after her iconic performance in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which showcased the actress's popstar prowess.
  • On August 26th, the album officially turned 22 years-old, which will definitely make millennials feel ancient.
  • Spawning hits like “So Yesterday" and “Come Clean," Hilary Duff’s music transcended the Disney Channel brand, making a splash on radio and television.
  • In fact, two songs from the album ended up serving as theme songs for two MTV shows, with “Come Clean" soundtracking Laguna Beach and “Sweet Sixteen" headlining My Super Sweet 16.
  • The unforgettable Hollywood Records album is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and other music streaming services.

