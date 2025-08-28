All-Access NHL Coverage Returns to ESPN and The Walt Disney Company for the 2025-26 Season

ESPN to broadcast 100 exclusive games, Stanley Cup Final returns to ABC, and more than 1,050 out-of-market games are available on NHL Power Play.
The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and ESPN today announced their comprehensive broadcast plan for the 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) season. With 100 exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, and Hulu, fans will have more access to hockey than ever before. All games will be available for live streaming on the ESPN App via either an ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC) or Pay TV subscription. The season will feature marquee events, including the NHL Opening Night tripleheader, the return of NHL Frozen Frenzy, the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and the exclusive broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final on TWDC networks.

What’s Happening:

  • The season kicks off on Tuesday, October 7, with three exciting matchups on ESPN. The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will raise their banner before taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET. The night continues with the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colorado Avalanche battling the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET.
  • Mark your calendars for October 28, a special night where all 32 NHL teams will be in action. ESPN's exclusive tripleheader begins at 6 p.m. ET with the "Battle of Pennsylvania" between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, followed by the Washington Capitals at the Dallas Stars, and the Los Angeles Kings at the San Jose Sharks. NHL Power Play will feature the remaining 13 games with staggered start times.
  • 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns on February 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on ESPN.
  • For the first time since 2021, the Stanley Cup Final will return exclusively to The Walt Disney Company in June 2026, culminating the season on either ABC or ESPN.
  • ESPN’s weekly NHL studio show, The Point, premieres October 7 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The show will be a weekly staple on ESPN2 and ESPN+ throughout the fall.
  • For fans who want to follow their favorite teams out of market, NHL Power Play on the ESPN App will offer more than 1,050 out-of-market games. This service, available to all ESPN DTC subscribers, includes options for home and away commentary and Canadian broadcasts of Hockey Night in Canada.

Key Matchups to Watch:

  • Oct. 14: Alexander Ovechkin attempts to reach 900 career goals as the Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
  • Oct. 16: The highly anticipated matchup between two No. 1 draft picks, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and 2025's No. 1 pick, Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders.
  • Oct. 21: A must-see return as former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, now with the Florida Panthers, faces his old team at TD Garden.
  • Nov. 6: A battle of future Hall of Famers as Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • Jan. 15: An ESPN doubleheader featuring the "Battle of Pennsylvania" between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by Mitch Marner’s first game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
  • Feb. 5: The "Battle of Florida" featuring the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
  • April 11: An ABC Hockey Saturday tripleheader includes the Lightning vs. Bruins, Capitals vs. Penguins, and Golden Knights vs. Avalanche.

Date

Time (ET)

Teams

Platform(s)

Tue, Oct. 7

5 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers

ESPN

8 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

ESPN

10:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

ESPN

Thu, Oct. 9

7:30 p.m.

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue, Oct. 14

7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

ESPN

Thu, Oct. 16

7:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders

ESPN+/Hulu

Fri, Oct. 17

9 p.m.

San Jose Sharks vs. Utah Mammoth

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue, Oct. 21

7:30 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

ESPN

10 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Mammoth

ESPN

Thu, Oct. 23

6:45 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

ESPN+/Hulu

9 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars

ESPN+/Hulu

Fri, Oct. 24

7:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue, Oct. 28

6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

ESPN

8:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars

ESPN

11 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks

ESPN

Thu, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue, Nov. 4

8 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Nov. 6

7:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue, Nov. 11

8 p.m.

San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Nov. 13

7:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Nov. 20

7:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks

ESPN+/Hulu

Wed, Nov. 26

8:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue, Dec. 2

7:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Dec. 4

7:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue, Dec. 9

7:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Dec. 11

9 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche

ESPN

Fri, Dec. 12

8 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Dec. 18

7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue, Dec. 23

8 p.m.

Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild

ESPN+/Hulu

Sat, Jan. 3

12 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings

ABC

Tue, Jan. 6

7:30 p.m.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

ESPN+/Hulu

Sat, Jan. 10

1 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins

ABC

Tue, Jan. 13

7:30 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Jan. 15

7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights

ESPN

Thu, Jan. 22

7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

ESPN+/Hulu

9:30 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild

ESPN

Fri, Jan. 23

7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks

ESPN

Tue, Jan. 27

8 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Jan. 29

7:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

ESPN+/Hulu

Sat, Jan. 31

1 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings

ABC

3:30 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

ABC

Sun, Feb. 1

TBD

2026 NHL Stadium Series

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

ESPN

Tue, Feb. 3

7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Feb. 5

7:30 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, Feb. 26

8 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

ESPN

10:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

ESPN

Sat, Feb. 28

12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

ABC

3 p.m.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

ABC

Sun, March 1

6:30 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders

ESPN

Wed, March 4

7:00 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, March 5

7 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings

ESPN

Sat, March 7

12:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins

ABC

3 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils

ABC

Sun, March 8

7 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

ESPN

Tue, March 10

8 p.m.

Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, March 12

8 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

ESPN+/Hulu

Fri, March 13

8 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues

ESPN+/Hulu

Sat, March 14

3 p.m.

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

ABC

Mon, March 16

7 p.m.

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche

ESPN

Thu, March 19

7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Utah Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights

ESPN+/Hulu

Sat, March 21

8 p.m.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

ABC

Tue, March 24

7 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

ESPN+/Hulu

9:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, March 26

7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

ESPN

Sat, March 28

8 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings

ABC

Tue, March 31

7:30 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

ESPN+/Hulu

Thu, April 2

7:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

ESPN+/Hulu

10 p.m.

Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken

ESPN+/Hulu

Sat, April 4

12:30 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers

ABC

3 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

ABC

Sun, April 5

7 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

ESPN

Tue, April 7

7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth

ESPN

Thu, April 9

6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings

ESPN+/Hulu

9 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

ESPN+/Hulu

Sat, April 11

12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

ABC

3 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

ABC

8 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

ABC

Mon, April 13

9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken

ESPN

Tue, April 14

7 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues

ESPN

Thu, April 16

8 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth

ESPN

10:30 p.m.

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

ESPN

Beyond the Broadcast: A Look at the NHL Landscape

  • The 2025-26 NHL season marks a significant period for the league and its players.
  • It will be the final regular season under the current 82-game schedule before a planned expansion to 84 games in 2026-27.
  • This season also marks the first time since 2014 that NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics, with a mid-season break scheduled for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. This break will provide a unique opportunity to showcase the league's top talent on a global stage.

