All-Access NHL Coverage Returns to ESPN and The Walt Disney Company for the 2025-26 Season

ESPN to broadcast 100 exclusive games, Stanley Cup Final returns to ABC, and more than 1,050 out-of-market games are available on NHL Power Play.

The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and ESPN today announced their comprehensive broadcast plan for the 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) season. With 100 exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, and Hulu, fans will have more access to hockey than ever before. All games will be available for live streaming on the ESPN App via either an ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC) or Pay TV subscription. The season will feature marquee events, including the NHL Opening Night tripleheader, the return of NHL Frozen Frenzy, the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and the exclusive broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final on TWDC networks.

What’s Happening:

The season kicks off on Tuesday, October 7, with three exciting matchups on ESPN. The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will raise their banner before taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET. The night continues with the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colorado Avalanche battling the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Mark your calendars for October 28, a special night where all 32 NHL teams will be in action. ESPN's exclusive tripleheader begins at 6 p.m. ET with the "Battle of Pennsylvania" between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, followed by the Washington Capitals at the Dallas Stars, and the Los Angeles Kings at the San Jose Sharks. NHL Power Play will feature the remaining 13 games with staggered start times.

2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns on February 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on ESPN.

For the first time since 2021, the Stanley Cup Final will return exclusively to The Walt Disney Company in June 2026, culminating the season on either ABC or ESPN.

ESPN’s weekly NHL studio show, The Point , premieres October 7 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The show will be a weekly staple on ESPN2 and ESPN+ throughout the fall.

, premieres October 7 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The show will be a weekly staple on ESPN2 and ESPN+ throughout the fall. For fans who want to follow their favorite teams out of market, NHL Power Play on the ESPN App will offer more than 1,050 out-of-market games. This service, available to all ESPN DTC subscribers, includes options for home and away commentary and Canadian broadcasts of Hockey Night in Canada.

Key Matchups to Watch:

Oct. 14 : Alexander Ovechkin attempts to reach 900 career goals as the Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

: Alexander Ovechkin attempts to reach 900 career goals as the Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Oct. 16 : The highly anticipated matchup between two No. 1 draft picks, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and 2025's No. 1 pick, Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders.

: The highly anticipated matchup between two No. 1 draft picks, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and 2025's No. 1 pick, Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders. Oct. 21 : A must-see return as former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, now with the Florida Panthers, faces his old team at TD Garden.

: A must-see return as former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, now with the Florida Panthers, faces his old team at TD Garden. Nov. 6 : A battle of future Hall of Famers as Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

: A battle of future Hall of Famers as Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jan. 15 : An ESPN doubleheader featuring the "Battle of Pennsylvania" between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by Mitch Marner’s first game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

: An ESPN doubleheader featuring the "Battle of Pennsylvania" between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by Mitch Marner’s first game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs. Feb. 5 : The "Battle of Florida" featuring the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

: The "Battle of Florida" featuring the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. April 11: An ABC Hockey Saturday tripleheader includes the Lightning vs. Bruins, Capitals vs. Penguins, and Golden Knights vs. Avalanche.

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform(s) Tue, Oct. 7 5 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers ESPN 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers ESPN 10:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Thu, Oct. 9 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct. 14 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals ESPN 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars ESPN Thu, Oct. 16 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Oct. 17 9 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins ESPN 10 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN Thu, Oct. 23 6:45 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu 9 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct. 28 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN 8:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars ESPN 11 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN Thu, Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Nov. 4 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov. 6 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Nov. 11 8 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov. 13 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Wed, Nov. 26 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec. 4 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec. 11 9 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Fri, Dec. 12 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 23 8 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Jan. 3 12 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC Tue, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Jan. 10 1 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins ABC Tue, Jan. 13 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan. 15 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN 9:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Thu, Jan. 22 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu 9:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN Fri, Jan. 23 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN Tue, Jan. 27 8 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Jan. 31 1 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC 3:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC Sun, Feb. 1 TBD 2026 NHL Stadium Series Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN 9:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN Tue, Feb. 3 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb. 26 8 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers ESPN 10:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Sat, Feb. 28 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers ABC 3 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers ABC Sun, March 1 6:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders ESPN Wed, March 4 7:00 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 5 7 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN 9:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Sat, March 7 12:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins ABC 3 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils ABC Sun, March 8 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Tue, March 10 8 p.m. Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 12 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Fri, March 13 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 14 3 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals ABC Mon, March 16 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN 9:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Thu, March 19 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Utah Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 21 8 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC Tue, March 24 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 26 7 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers ESPN 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Sat, March 28 8 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC Tue, March 31 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Thu, April 2 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Sat, April 4 12:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers ABC 3 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars ABC Sun, April 5 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers ESPN 9:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Tue, April 7 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN Thu, April 9 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Sat, April 11 12:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins ABC 3 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche ABC Mon, April 13 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN Tue, April 14 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN 9:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN Thu, April 16 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN 10:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN

Beyond the Broadcast: A Look at the NHL Landscape

The 2025-26 NHL season marks a significant period for the league and its players.

It will be the final regular season under the current 82-game schedule before a planned expansion to 84 games in 2026-27.

This season also marks the first time since 2014 that NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics, with a mid-season break scheduled for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. This break will provide a unique opportunity to showcase the league's top talent on a global stage.

More ESPN News: