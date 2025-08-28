All-Access NHL Coverage Returns to ESPN and The Walt Disney Company for the 2025-26 Season
The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and ESPN today announced their comprehensive broadcast plan for the 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) season. With 100 exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, and Hulu, fans will have more access to hockey than ever before. All games will be available for live streaming on the ESPN App via either an ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC) or Pay TV subscription. The season will feature marquee events, including the NHL Opening Night tripleheader, the return of NHL Frozen Frenzy, the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and the exclusive broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final on TWDC networks.
What’s Happening:
- The season kicks off on Tuesday, October 7, with three exciting matchups on ESPN. The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will raise their banner before taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET. The night continues with the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colorado Avalanche battling the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET.
- Mark your calendars for October 28, a special night where all 32 NHL teams will be in action. ESPN's exclusive tripleheader begins at 6 p.m. ET with the "Battle of Pennsylvania" between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, followed by the Washington Capitals at the Dallas Stars, and the Los Angeles Kings at the San Jose Sharks. NHL Power Play will feature the remaining 13 games with staggered start times.
- 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns on February 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on ESPN.
- For the first time since 2021, the Stanley Cup Final will return exclusively to The Walt Disney Company in June 2026, culminating the season on either ABC or ESPN.
- ESPN’s weekly NHL studio show, The Point, premieres October 7 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The show will be a weekly staple on ESPN2 and ESPN+ throughout the fall.
- For fans who want to follow their favorite teams out of market, NHL Power Play on the ESPN App will offer more than 1,050 out-of-market games. This service, available to all ESPN DTC subscribers, includes options for home and away commentary and Canadian broadcasts of Hockey Night in Canada.
Key Matchups to Watch:
- Oct. 14: Alexander Ovechkin attempts to reach 900 career goals as the Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
- Oct. 16: The highly anticipated matchup between two No. 1 draft picks, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and 2025's No. 1 pick, Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders.
- Oct. 21: A must-see return as former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, now with the Florida Panthers, faces his old team at TD Garden.
- Nov. 6: A battle of future Hall of Famers as Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Jan. 15: An ESPN doubleheader featuring the "Battle of Pennsylvania" between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by Mitch Marner’s first game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- Feb. 5: The "Battle of Florida" featuring the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
- April 11: An ABC Hockey Saturday tripleheader includes the Lightning vs. Bruins, Capitals vs. Penguins, and Golden Knights vs. Avalanche.
Date
Time (ET)
Teams
Platform(s)
Tue, Oct. 7
5 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers
ESPN
8 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers
ESPN
10:30 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings
ESPN
Thu, Oct. 9
7:30 p.m.
New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks
ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Oct. 14
7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
ESPN
Thu, Oct. 16
7:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders
ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Oct. 17
9 p.m.
San Jose Sharks vs. Utah Mammoth
ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Oct. 21
7:30 p.m.
Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins
ESPN
10 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Mammoth
ESPN
Thu, Oct. 23
6:45 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
ESPN+/Hulu
9 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars
ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Oct. 24
7:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres
ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Oct. 28
6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
ESPN
8:30 p.m.
Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars
ESPN
11 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks
ESPN
Thu, Oct. 30
7:30 p.m.
New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes
ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Nov. 4
8 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m.
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings
ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Nov. 11
8 p.m.
San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Nov. 13
7:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Nov. 20
7:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks
ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, Nov. 26
8:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks
ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Dec. 2
7:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Dec. 4
7:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings
ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Dec. 9
7:30 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Dec. 11
9 p.m.
Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche
ESPN
Fri, Dec. 12
8 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Dec. 18
7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres
ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Dec. 23
8 p.m.
Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild
ESPN+/Hulu
Sat, Jan. 3
12 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings
ABC
Tue, Jan. 6
7:30 p.m.
New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders
ESPN+/Hulu
Sat, Jan. 10
1 p.m.
New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins
ABC
Tue, Jan. 13
7:30 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Jan. 15
7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights
ESPN
Thu, Jan. 22
7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes
ESPN+/Hulu
9:30 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild
ESPN
Fri, Jan. 23
7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks
ESPN
Tue, Jan. 27
8 p.m.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Jan. 29
7:30 p.m.
Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
ESPN+/Hulu
Sat, Jan. 31
1 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings
ABC
3:30 p.m.
New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
ABC
Sun, Feb. 1
TBD
2026 NHL Stadium Series
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks
ESPN
Tue, Feb. 3
7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Feb. 5
7:30 p.m.
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Feb. 26
8 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers
ESPN
10:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
ESPN
Sat, Feb. 28
12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers
ABC
3 p.m.
Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
ABC
Sun, March 1
6:30 p.m.
Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders
ESPN
Wed, March 4
7:00 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, March 5
7 p.m.
Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings
ESPN
Sat, March 7
12:30 p.m.
Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins
ABC
3 p.m.
New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils
ABC
Sun, March 8
7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
ESPN
Tue, March 10
8 p.m.
Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, March 12
8 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars
ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, March 13
8 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues
ESPN+/Hulu
Sat, March 14
3 p.m.
Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals
ABC
Mon, March 16
7 p.m.
Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche
ESPN
Thu, March 19
7:30 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Utah Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights
ESPN+/Hulu
Sat, March 21
8 p.m.
Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings
ABC
Tue, March 24
7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers
ESPN+/Hulu
9:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, March 26
7 p.m.
Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
ESPN
Sat, March 28
8 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings
ABC
Tue, March 31
7:30 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, April 2
7:30 p.m.
Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils
ESPN+/Hulu
10 p.m.
Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken
ESPN+/Hulu
Sat, April 4
12:30 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers
ABC
3 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
ABC
Sun, April 5
7 p.m.
Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche
ESPN
Tue, April 7
7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth
ESPN
Thu, April 9
6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings
ESPN+/Hulu
9 p.m.
Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
ESPN+/Hulu
Sat, April 11
12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins
ABC
3 p.m.
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
ABC
8 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche
ABC
Mon, April 13
9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken
ESPN
Tue, April 14
7 p.m.
Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
ESPN
9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues
ESPN
Thu, April 16
8 p.m.
St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth
ESPN
10:30 p.m.
Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche
ESPN
Beyond the Broadcast: A Look at the NHL Landscape
- The 2025-26 NHL season marks a significant period for the league and its players.
- It will be the final regular season under the current 82-game schedule before a planned expansion to 84 games in 2026-27.
- This season also marks the first time since 2014 that NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics, with a mid-season break scheduled for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. This break will provide a unique opportunity to showcase the league's top talent on a global stage.
