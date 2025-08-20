ESPN to Ring NYSE Bell On New Official "National ESPN App Day" As Highly-Anticipated DTC and App Launch on August 21st
They say the network will ring the bell. We have a better idea.
As a way of celebrating the launch of the new ESPN DTC and Enhanced App, tomorrow, August 21st, has been officially designated as National ESPN App Day.
What’s Happening:
- Devotees may recall that tomorrow, August 21st, is the launch of the new ESPN Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and enhanced ESPN App.
- In recognition of this big event, Thursday, August 21st, has been proclaimed National ESPN App Day by the National Day Archives.
- According to the National Day Archives, this special day will be celebrated not only by the obvious launch of the app and DTC, but will also be celebrated during ESPN and Disney television, radio and digital programs including SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up, NFL Live, Good Morning America and more.
- Additionally, ESPN will also ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on the morning of August 21st, and the network will feature additional advertising stunts throughout the day.
About The App:
- ESPN DTC and the enhanced ESPN App will be a powerful combination designed to deliver a more personalized and dynamic viewing experience to fans on mobile and connected TV devices.
- The ESPN App will deliver updated multiview options, integrated game stats, betting information, fantasy sports and commerce, along with a personalized SportsCenter For You.
- The new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App, whether they subscribe directly to ESPN or through a traditional pay TV package.
Bold Prediction:
- While it is stated that ESPN will be ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, it’s rather difficult for a network to ring the bell.
- Despite the corny jokes, obviously some representative from ESPN will be there to ring the bell. Will it be an executive from the network, or a well-known personality? Chris Berman or someone of that stature with the network comes to mind immediately.
- That said - I think we’re going to see someone, or rather, someTHING else.
- I think we’re going to see ESPN’s first ad-mascot ringing that bell, with App-E on scene to celebrate.
- We’ll find out for sure on National ESPN App Day, tomorrow, August 21st.
