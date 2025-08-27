Meet the Dynamic Crew Energizing ESPN's College Football Saturdays

ESPN has revealed a stacked lineup of Saturday studio talent set to cover all the happenings as the college football season kicks into high gear.

What’s Happening:

With the 2025-26 college football campaign kicking off, ESPN is set for a stacked Saturday of studio programming throughout the fall on ABC

The ABC and ESPN2 correspondents remain the same for the 2025-26 season, while the ESPN studio crew welcomes a new member to the fold – EJ Manuel.

ESPN college football analyst EJ Manuel expands his college football responsibilities on ESPN networks, shifting from ACC Network to ESPN on Saturdays and joining SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie and longtime ESPN analyst Joey Galloway.

anchor Matt Barrie and longtime ESPN analyst Joey Galloway. Manuel will still have a presence on ACC Network, co-hosting the ACC Network Football Podcast with Roddy Jones on Mondays and Wednesdays.

with Roddy Jones on Mondays and Wednesdays. Galloway, now in his 15th season with ESPN, will contribute analysis to marquee ESPN college football programming throughout the season, including the College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Show .

. Barrie continues with his play-by-play role on ESPN Thursday Night Football and hosting on-campus SportsCenter shows preceding those primetime showdowns.

and hosting on-campus shows preceding those primetime showdowns. In addition to their traditional studio wraps, Barrie, Galloway and Manuel will also close out each Saturday with the College Football Final , highlighting the day in college football.

, highlighting the day in college football. Meanwhile, Kevin Negandhi and Booger McFarland will team up for their sixth straight season in studio together, wrapping up Saturday action on ABC for the 2025-26 campaign.

Anchor Kevin Connors, who is beginning his seventh season on the ESPN2 desk, and analyst Trevor Matich return to the ESPN2 studio crew.

More ESPN News: